Colleen’s Report Card of 2021 Predictions: Summer and Fall

By Colleen O’Connor

Holding to Predictions of February, 2021. Coming into focus sooner than expected.

Prediction #5:

Majority Senate Leader, Schumer, will be a surprisingly strong legislative leader. He will check Biden’s “come together” moments, while delivering legislative victories for Democrats via the reconciliation process.

Status: Already won big with $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan; using reconciliation.

Then, just two nights ago, Schumer secured a Sunday night victory on the $1 trillion dollar “bi-partisan” Infrastructure plan to end debate. It passed 68-29. Even Mitch McConnell voted for it.

Which put it on a glide path to passage.

Speaker Pelosi has vowed to keep that “bi-partisan” bill on hold until the Senate sends over the $3.5 trillion, Democrats-only “reconciliation” for a House vote. Both bills on simultaneously track to the President or neither one arrives. Pelosi has the votes to prevail.

Next up, the introduction of the $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” package cued up for final passage sometime in the fall. Here, a new parliamentary ruling allows multiple items into the same package, (as long as they are “budgetary;” giving Schumer even more power to ignore the “filibuster” and Republicans alike.

Hence, childcare, 2-year community college tuition free; climate change items; expanded Medicare dental; vision; and hearing aid; and increased taxes on corporations and those earning more than $400,000 a year.

Prediction #6:

Mother Nature will drive the agenda. Not just COVID-like epidemics and vaccinations that defy quick remedies, but the massive economic damage of climate changes will push the Green agenda ahead and pursue technology’s villains.

Think: fires, floods, heat domes, Artic ice melts, pandemics, world-wide food and water shortages.

Status: The “Green” agenda already included in draft of the “reconciliation” bill. And the Progressives in the House will hold firm to protect those portions of the act.

As author Kirkpatrick Sale warns in The Collapse of 2020, the U.S. faces “an economic disaster that would render the dollar worthless, causing a depression worse than the one in 1930; a rebellion of the poor against the monied; and a significant number of environmental catastrophes.”

Thus, Pelosi’s motto: “Move fast and fix things.”

Or, more apt, in the words of the immortal, Bette Davis, in the film All About Eve, “Fasten your seat belts, it is going to be a bumpy ride.”