City Commission for Arts and Culture Awards $400,000 to Peninsula Groups

By Tracy Dezenzo

Congratulation are in order to our local Peninsula awardees!

The City of San Diego Commission for Arts and Culture announced 174 funding awards for FY2022. More than $7.7 million will be distributed to nonprofits that make meaningful impacts in communities and expand access to arts and culture throughout the city. But locally, more than $400,000 is going to 16 organizations in Ocean Beach, Point Loma and the Midway district.

The groups awarded include:

Ocean Beach:

Ocean Beach Mainstreet Association

Point Loma:

Bach Collegium San Diego,

CoTA – Collaborations: Teachers and Artists,

Malashock Dance & Company,

New Americans Museum,

NTC Foundation,

Outside the Lens,

Pacific Arts Movement,

Quilt San Diego dba Visions Art Museum,

San Diego Ballet,

San Diego Dance Theater,

San Diego Watercolor Society,

San Diego Writers, Ink,

Women’s History Reclamation Project

Midway:

Culture Shock Dance Troupe and

the San Diego Museum Council

View a complete list of funding recipients and read more about the funding programs here.

Go see some great art!

SD Practice, an art initiative launched last year by the Commission, purchased nearly 100 artworks from local San Diego artists and if you would like to see these art pieces before they are dispersed throughout the city, they will be on view at the San Diego Art Institute and Bread & Salt from July 10 to September 5. Read more here .

Stay up-to-date with Commission funding announcements, deadlines, exciting news and projects on Twitter at @SDArtsComm.

Tracy Dezenzo is a Commissioner on the San Diego Commission for Arts and Culture and a member of the OB Planning Board.