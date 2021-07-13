The Tide May Be Turning on Pro-Developer ‘Rise Uptown’ Type Slates in Local Planning Group Elections

By Mat Wahlstrom

As any regular reader of the OB Rag can tell you, the undertow of all San Diego politics is not just money but developer money. With the meltdown of the Republican Party and the rise of California as a de facto one-party state under the Democrats, developers and former GOP influence peddlers pivoted to rebrand their same trickle-down policies as “progressive.”

Their success at this has meant that most every politician and pundit regardless of party now self-identifies as YIMBY, for ‘yes in my back yard.’

Consider how this has been playing out at even the local level.

Sometime before 2019, the city attorney’s office decided to make a quiet but very consequential change in how it would interpret the law governing community planning groups (CPGs). Before then, Council Policy 600-24 was understood to clearly forbid “slates,” but word was privately put out that the city would no longer consider this to apply to candidates – only current board members. Until then it was the norm for individuals to run as individuals.

This led to the organization in late 2018 of Rise Uptown by members of BikeSD and Circulate San Diego. Running a well funded and professional electoral campaign, they managed to sweep all seven seats open on Uptown Planners the following March – to much media fanfare .

(In response to a lawsuit in May 2019 against the Peninsula Planning Board challenging the “slates” ban, the city attorney made explicit its previous reinterpretation of 600-24 and the council that September voted to suspend all bans on slates for either candidates or seated members.)

With the success of Rise Uptown in 2019, an accessory group, Rise North Park, was organized to achieve the same wins there. And by using online-only voting this March, they succeeded in capturing all of the seats on the North Park Planning Committee. (Both CPGs had their scheduled 2020 elections postponed due to COVID.)

Meanwhile, due to members of the Uptown community justifiably wary of the potential abuse and inherent bias of online-only voting, it was agreed to schedule for when in-person voting could occur and to provide more dates for people to participate.

And when all the votes were counted on July 6, the result was striking: a record turn out and all eight open seats won by the “non-Rise” slate, Uptown for All. We were a coalition of independents united by a shared belief that community planning groups should uplift community voices — not developer talking points — and that it takes a slate to beat a slate.

Affluence always attains influence. But it can’t fool all of the people all of the time.

After two years of people finding out what YIMBY really means, I believe they have become aware of the consequences of allowing those with an inimical agenda to represent them or set the terms for how they can participate. As one of the successful candidates, I can attest that our easiest endorsements came from what the Rise supporters stridently advocate on social and other media.

They cheer the elimination of over 400 parking spaces along 30th Street in total disregard for businesses and residents, and express open contempt for anyone voicing support for preserving existing housing or historic resources.

They share a refusal to require new projects to offset the impacts of added height and density, lack of parking and affordable housing, and strains on park space and emergency services that result. And with their support of the proposed Plan Hillcrest scheme’s ‘Mobility’ element, they’re pushing to remove parking and even personal vehicle traffic from University Avenue.

But we’re not out of the woods yet. Despite the mainstream media cheering their win as the wave of the future in 2019, it’s likely this is the first you are hearing about their loss.

Already Rise affiliates are saying they lost only because elections are inherently unfair and are agitating for changes to allow for appointed board members — the same claims made by Circulate. And they’re alleging that we won because we were “well funded” — without mentioning the many taxpayer contracts from former Councilmembers Sherman and Ward and the city’s Police and Sustainability Departments with Circulate in 2019, or the roster of developers funding them.

Please, if you have not done so already, sign up with the city for updates on what your local community planning group is doing and vote when it holds elections.

Whether this is a momentary triumph or a sea change will likely depend on whether other non-partisan CPG candidates follow the adage of Ben Franklin: “We must all hang together, or surely we will all hang separately.”

Mat Wahlstrom is a newly re-elected member to the board of Uptown Planners and founder of the Rescue Hillcrest neighborhood group.