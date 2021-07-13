The Tide May Be Turning on Pro-Developer ‘Rise Uptown’ Type Slates in Local Planning Group Elections

By Mat Wahlstrom
As any regular reader of the OB Rag can tell you, the undertow of all San Diego politics is not just money but developer money. With the meltdown of the Republican Party and the rise of California as a de facto one-party state under the Democrats, developers and former GOP influence peddlers pivoted to rebrand their same trickle-down policies as “progressive.”
Their success at this has meant that most every politician and pundit regardless of party now self-identifies as YIMBY, for ‘yes in my back yard.’
Consider how this has been playing out at even the local level.
Sometime before 2019, the city attorney’s office decided to make a quiet but very consequential change in how it would interpret the law governing community planning groups (CPGs). Before then, Council Policy 600-24 was understood to clearly forbid “slates,” but word was privately put out that the city would no longer consider this to apply to candidates – only current board members. Until then it was the norm for individuals to run as individuals.
This led to the organization in late 2018 of Rise Uptown by members of BikeSD and Circulate San Diego. Running a well funded and professional electoral campaign, they managed to sweep all seven seats open on Uptown Planners the following March – to much media fanfare .
(In response to a lawsuit in May 2019 against the Peninsula Planning Board challenging the “slates” ban, the city attorney made explicit its previous reinterpretation of 600-24 and the council that September voted to suspend all bans on slates for either candidates or seated members.)
With the success of Rise Uptown in 2019, an accessory group, Rise North Park, was organized to achieve the same wins there. And by using online-only voting this March, they succeeded in capturing all of the seats on the North Park Planning Committee. (Both CPGs had their scheduled 2020 elections postponed due to COVID.)
Meanwhile, due to members of the Uptown community justifiably wary of the potential abuse and inherent bias of online-only voting, it was agreed to schedule for when in-person voting could occur and to provide more dates for people to participate.
And when all the votes were counted on July 6, the result was striking: a record turn out and all eight open seats won by the “non-Rise” slate, Uptown for All. We were a coalition of independents united by a shared belief that community planning groups should uplift community voices — not developer talking points — and that it takes a slate to beat a slate.
Affluence always attains influence. But it can’t fool all of the people all of the time.
After two years of people finding out what YIMBY really means, I believe they have become aware of the consequences of allowing those with an inimical agenda to represent them or set the terms for how they can participate. As one of the successful candidates, I can attest that our easiest endorsements came from what the Rise supporters stridently advocate on social and other media.
They cheer the elimination of over 400 parking spaces along 30th Street in total disregard for businesses and residents, and express open contempt for anyone voicing support for preserving existing housing or historic resources.
They share a refusal to require new projects to offset the impacts of added height and density, lack of parking and affordable housing, and strains on park space and emergency services that result. And with their support of the proposed Plan Hillcrest scheme’s ‘Mobility’ element, they’re pushing to remove parking and even personal vehicle traffic from University Avenue.
But we’re not out of the woods yet. Despite the mainstream media cheering their win as the wave of the future in 2019, it’s likely this is the first you are hearing about their loss.
Already Rise affiliates are saying they lost only because elections are inherently unfair and are agitating for changes to allow for appointed board members — the same claims made by Circulate. And they’re alleging that we won because we were “well funded” — without mentioning the many taxpayer contracts from former Councilmembers Sherman and Ward and the city’s Police and Sustainability Departments with Circulate in 2019, or the roster of developers funding them.
Please, if you have not done so already, sign up with the city for updates on what your local community planning group is doing and vote when it holds elections.
Whether this is a momentary triumph or a sea change will likely depend on whether other non-partisan CPG candidates follow the adage of Ben Franklin: “We must all hang together, or surely we will all hang separately.”
Mat Wahlstrom is a newly re-elected member to the board of Uptown Planners and founder of the Rescue Hillcrest neighborhood group.
Congratulations, Mat!
Well done!
Thank you! It was a real team effort.
This is an important read for anyone keeping track of housing development in San Diego and very important who see the YIMBY brand as a wolf in sheep’s clothing.
Just an historic note on “slates”. The very first CPG or community planning group in San Diego was the OB board and the intense, hard-fought campaign for the very first board was by two slates of candidates. One slate was from the OB Community Planning Group – which I was on – and the other was organized by OB business and conservative interests. The OBCPG won a majority of the seats in that election and elected Mariann Zounes as the very first chair, a member of CPG.
Thank you Mat Wahlstrom, thank you OB RAG – yes we did succeed, a big win for those of us who love our Uptown Neighborhoods and champion their Smart Development. UPTOWN for ALL’s 8 candidates won the 8 seats available, 2 to 1 with the largest Uptown Planners voter turnout ever. NEWS??of course it’s big news diligently ignored by most, but not by Mat Wahlstrom and OB RAG. We Are Grateful
Mat, this is excellent. Our group, SoNo Neighborhood Alliance, would like to republish this in our next news blast. We also want to call out media orgs who trumpeted the 2019 Rise win but stayed mum about this year’s United win. If you know of any beside KPBS and 10 News, please send info. Journalists should be held accountable. Thank you!
The Voice of San Diego has become infested by YIMBYs, so you might want to send them your press releases.
You could start with the Union-Tribune — but that and $5 will get you a coffee at Starbucks , https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/opinion/editorials/sd-rise-up-town-yimby-san-diego-20190308-story.html
Get ready. The San Diego YIMBYs and their sponsors in the real estate development industry are going to fight back. This election has disrupted their plans to quietly take over control of every planning group in the city, and its a trend they see as existential threat. They’ll be ready to finese midyear appointments, and will have a developer funded campaign up and ready to get pro-development representatives elected to all the planning group, including the Uptown Planners, Those of us who believe in community based urban planning will need to be ready to fight them during the next round of PG elections, and police PG openings and replacements the rest of the year.
This was great to see, congratulations to the Uptown folks. And a well-written piece Mat. I’ve been around long enough to see the pendulum swing several times on my planning board. It shows that whoever is the most passionate about their position, unchecked development versus slow, smart growth can take control of a planning board. This was great but as Mat said, the fight is not over, they will be back. But, it’s a good fight to fight. Money versus quality of life, an easy choice.
I’ve said this before, perhaps in this forum, but I’ll repeat for anyone who does not know. Colin Parent is the executive director and staff counsel for Circulate. In addition, he is a member of the city council in the city of La Mesa. I have not seen him consistently advocate for the city of La Mesa the things he advocates for the city of San Diego. If Circulate’s agenda is so desirable why does he not implement his agenda in the city where he is an elected representative?