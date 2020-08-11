After Fence Is Torn Down, Officials Pledge ‘Enforcement’ of Health Rules at Wednesday Drum Circle

At a press conference on the grass at the foot of Newport Avenue today, government officials pledged County health rules will be enforced at the Wednesday drum circle. Dr. Joel Day, Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response and Recovery, told the crowd of some 50 people that he would personally be on the grass Wednesday along with the “team” of city and county personnel to ensure that crowds don’t gather after the OB Farmers Market.

Before the press conference began, at least one man ripped up the stakes holding the orange net fencing in place and pulled the entire thing down. It had just been installed hours earlier by a City Park and Rec crew. The crew reappeared after the conference and piled it all into a truck. None of the workers would answer this reporter’s questions about why they weren’t putting it back up or why they were hauling it away. The guy pulling it down was reportedly a traveler from out of town.

Mark Winkie, president of the Ocean Beach Town Council, opened the press conference and explained that now OBceans are working with city people or actually the other way around – they had just met yesterday – and said they were using “education” first. He said the situation here in OB was “a test case for the city as a whole” in terms of government dealing with people not following health orders.

Dr. Joel Day spoke next and said he will be out here Wednesday for several hours with the team to enforce the health rules. “The message today,” he said, “was businesses are doing the right thing down Newport; residents are doing the right thing by staying home.” But “the action of a small crowd of people puts all the good actors at risk.” He said, “the fence is a symbolic physical barrier,” and that violations of the health rules result in $1,000 fines. The large crowds at the drum circle “are unacceptable.” Day assured the crowd that the SD Police Department is “part of the team,” after this reporter asked him whether he or his team had the authority to write citations for any violations.

These were welcome words to OB residents and businessowners, who have complained about the irresponsible crowds that have gathered for the last 3-4 weeks at the drum circle, which begins its scene after the Farmers Market begins to wrap up. The market is sponsored by the OB Mainstreet Association. But the two have no formal or official connections and are in that sense, totally unrelated. It’s not just the crowds, but the noise and trash, locals have complained. Last Wednesday night, police had to verbally order the crowd to disperse.

The question is then what will happen this Wednesday night?

Councilwoman Jen Campbell – who called the conference – also spoke, and threatened, “we have to get tough.” She reminded the crowd that the County rule is no more than 10 people in a group. This reporter chuckled, as obviously the crowd at the conference was more than that. Campbell could barely be heard through her mask and turned away without too many questions being asked or answered.

There were plenty of TV cameras present and a few reporters asked questions, but overall it seemed a big disappointment. Government’s response is ‘educate first, then we’ll get tough.’ But isn’t that what has been going on? There was no outrage expressed, everyone was being polite – except for the outrage of a couple travelers – one in particular complained of being ticketed – and their disruptive discourse helped the conference organizers close up shop quickly.

The whole thing seemed to have been overblown. But if government officials had hoped to reassure OBceans that the problems will be dealt with – from comments I heard afterwards, that’s far from what happened. The torn down fence piled into the city truck was symbolic of local government’s response. They couldn’t even maintain a flimsy fence for a few hours. How will they manage the hundreds of people who will be assembling on the grass tomorrow night?

There’s all kinds of side issues, like the legalities of the vendors setting up on the grass but not having to comply with the county health rules; use of the grassy park area that conflicts with its official usage as a park; the crowd will simply just move to Saratoga Park or the parking lot; why aren’t police more visible during the problem hours? Another rumor is that a stronger fence is coming, that the orange one was put up without the proper permitting ….

At any rate, it will certainly be interesting Wednesday afternoon and early evening on the grass.