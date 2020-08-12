OB Resister Sisters Are Back! ‘Kamalafornia Biden 2020’ Hung on Freeway Overpass

The Resister Sisters of Ocean Beach are back! Great news! And they are swift, as they hung another sign Tuesday afternoon over the 163 freeway in beautiful Balboa Park. Way to go, Kamala!
by Source on August 12, 2020 · 1 comment
in Election, Ocean Beach
Hurrah for the Sisters- always ON IT!
So here’s a creative challenge: I was wondering today what slogan the Biden/Harris team might adopt or create for what’s left of the campaign year, bumper stickers, buttons etc.?
And unfortunately, I heard that Biden’s slogan (so far) is “Build Back Better”. Ugh. It sounds like Melania’s “Be Best”…horrendous!!
We have had some memorable slogans in the past, not all necessarily campaign-driven, but well remembered:
Michelle- “They go low, we go high”
Clinton- “It takes a village”
Bush ” Thousand points of light”
And I think Barack had one about “hope”, but I haven’t been able to find it googling…
SO- readers: Any ideas? Vulgarity is NOT useful, and uplifting is better than Trump-trashing
Thoughts? :-)