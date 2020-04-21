Reader Rant: Barbara Bry and Kevin Faulconer Are Playing a Dangerous Game

The following opinion does not necessarily reflect the views of the OB Rag.

By Molly Maguire

Barbara Bry – who wants to be mayor – and now Mayor Kevin Faulconer – are playing a dangerous game with their calls to open up San Diego’s beaches.

On Friday, April 17, Bry called for the re-opening of the city’s beaches and parks during the first week of May – which is only 9 or so days away. They haven’t even been closed for a month yet. Well, almost. According to the Times of San Diego:

City Councilwoman Barbara Bry on Friday called for San Diego’s beaches and parks to be reopened as soon as the first week of May.

“As always, such decisions must be based on science and the advice of public health experts, but I believe it will be possible to develop prudent plans to reopen our beaches and parks by early next month,” she said.

The city closed parks, beaches and trails on March 23 because of weekend crowds that were not practicing distancing.

And in today’s Union-Tribune, Mayor Faulconer came out with similar declarations.

“There is a light at the end of the tunnel,” San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said Monday afternoon in announcing that neighborhood parks would reopen in the city the following day.

“We’ve come a long way in five weeks,” he said, thanking area residents for following orders and recommendations that have turned life upside down for many people, but are credited with heading off a surge of patients In hospitals as COVID-19 spread throughout the county.

Faulconer said he had spoken with mayors of other coastal cities to discuss a safe, phased and coordinated approach to opening some sort of water access.

Faulconer said that beaches could be open be open by the end of the month. Nine days away.

These could be dangerous moves to prematurely open up access to places that have been locked down due to efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. Why, just today, the U-T also reported that the World Health Organization said yesterday that “the worst is yet ahead of us” in the coronavirus outbreak, reviving the alarm just as many countries and US states are easing measures aimed at stopping its spread.

The governor of Georgia announced that certain businesses will be re-opened in that state this week, like gyms, tattoo parlors, bowling alleys and hair salons could open this Friday. Yet, Georgia cases are on the rise.

Bry and Faulconer want to reopen our beaches and parks very soon. This, despite protests by other governors that the Federal government has not supplied the states with adequate testing equipment. This despite a study just done in Los Angeles that found that the spread of the virus is perhaps much larger than is thought. This, despite protests by nurses that they are being forgotten “on the battle field.”

This despite recent polls that show the vast majority of Americans fear restrictions will be lifted too soon.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher is more cautious as is Dr. Wilma Wooten, the chief County health official. Dr. Wooten doesn’t know yet if it’s time. There are 6 federal guidelines that need to be met, and we’re not there yet, although, truthfully there have been some positive signs. But she has yet to make any declaration of “all clear.”

Fletcher said the county still has to develop a plan for testing, tracing and isolation. “We still don’t have enough testing capacity to determine how many people are sick, to track every single person they’ve come into contact with or require Isolation of anyone who’s tested positive,’’ he said.

Addressing when the county and local jurisdictions can begin to scale back restrictions, Fletcher said cities should begin working on their own plans for reopening parks and trails for active use. He also cautioned against moving too quickly, because the county could quickly lose ground It’s made with social distancing, closures and other orders.

“There are some out there calling for an Immediate return to normal, right now, because our cases are low,” he said. “

And all this despite what Dr. Fauci has recently said. He warned Americans against trying too quickly to return to normal. He said, “It’s going to backfire.”

Are Bry and Faulconer bending too quickly to the recent protests of small numbers of people who want everything back to normal? Bry may want to shore up the coastal vote by her declaration last Friday of favoring earlier access to the coast than could be medically prudent. Faulconer, a Republican, could be bending to the GOP corporate elite who also want businesses back up and running.

You know both of these are responding to the relatively low numbers of San Diego cases (under 3,000) and deaths (still in only 2 digits). Has there been adequate testing in San Diego? I know a lot of people, and not one has been tested.

Time will show if my concerns are justified or not. But by opening everything up – even with masks and social distancing – too early, both Bry and Faulconer – and other politicians in similar boats – are playing with our lives. And that’s a dangerous game.