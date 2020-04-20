COVID-19 Protests – Genuine or Rent-a-Mob?

By Colleen O’Connor

The open secret in politics is that most protests and rallies often look spontaneous and genuine, but are actually bought and paid for. These “rent-a-mob” activities designed to attract dramatic photo shots, lots of news coverage, social media hits, and propaganda.

Once aired only on the staid nightly news programs, as when the C.I.A. fomented demonstrations to overthrow Mosadddeq, and returned the Shah of Iran to power; these new protests often generate a disproportionate amount of attention.

Who are the protestors? Where do they come from? Why are they marching? Decide for yourself.

Look at the photographs. Study the videos. Who is holding the bull horn? Who is most vigorously waving the flag in front of the camera? Chanting the loudest. Look at the profile of the crowd. How many men, women, minorities? Old, young? Affluent or not?

Judge for yourself. How representative are these demonstrators of San Diegans? And do your own crowd count.

For example, the lead on ABC top news that protests occurred in 5 states over the Covid-19 stay a home orders.

Do the math. Five states out of 50. Why not 45 states are following the state at home orders or a headline?

Or, the local lead about 200 protestors gathered in downtown San Diego and about 100 marching in Encinitas to open up the beaches.

Lots of top of the fold and lead news stories. But, how representative are they?

Do the math.

There are over 3 million residents in San Diego County. That means over 2.9 million did not protest, but instead sheltered in place to better protect themselves, their families, their neighborhoods the healthcare professional, hospital workers and first responders and staff.

San Diego is a prime example of responsible behavior being overlooked. Look at your own streets, schools, businesses, hospitals, and empty parks. Look at those walking with face masks.

Applaud them.

Or just scroll the latest OB Rag photographs of empty spaces and see at the evidentiary photographs of “sheltering in place.” Again, judge for yourself. That is the best practice of any intelligence gathering.

Yet, who gets the most coverage? Until recently, it was lopsided. That old press adage, “if it bleeds, it leads,” may now be faltering.

The President excels in inflammatory performance art to dominate most news cycles.

His weekend Tweets shouted “LIBERATE MINNESOTA;” “LIBERATE MICHIGAN”; “LIBERATE VIRGINIA.” He hoped for huge crowds.

Look at the results. No great rallies anywhere. Not very impressive.

Watch for the President to ratchet up his missive of the day, with the low turnout in these “protests” occurring alongside his declining poll numbers.

Protestors against the protestors are ginning up. Tagging the “free me” sign carriers as “terminally stupid people demanding the right to get infected” is rather spot on.

These negative labels have become mainstream.

After the Governor of Florida opened that states’ beaches, #FloridaMorons hit escape velocity with an hilarious comparison to the 1990s MTV cartoon, Beavis & Butthead (about two teenage morons).

And just yesterday, a photograph of two Colorado healthcare workers, standing silent, dressed in their scrubs, arms folded in the middle of the road, to block anti-lockdown protestors, has surfaced.

It amassed 8 million hits overnight and is probably destined for a Pulitzer.

Thus, the backlash against the “Liberate us” crowd appears better organized and photo-friendly than the Beavis & Butthead assemblies.

Plus, a superhero, to counter to the President of the United States, has emerged. That bespectacled marvel of science, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Predictably, because Fauci continues to garner more favorable coverage than the President and even more trust, he has earned his own backlash hastag. #FireFauci.

However, his fan base generated its own Fauci-fan art ; Tik-Tok; t-shirts, coffee mugs cupcakes, socks, and even a commemorative button that reads, “Thank God the doctor is in.”

Best of all, he has a new Bubble Head doll for sale from the National Bubble Head Hall of Fame and Museum; profits to fund the Covid-19 100 Million Mask challenge.

Can a postage stamp be far behind? Nobel Prize winner?

Both prizes President Trump has yearned for, but yet to earn.