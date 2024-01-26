More in Other ‘News’ from the OB Town Council Meeting

Everything that came after the dramatic exposition Wednesday night of the Council’s problems and the reactions from community members fell into its deep shadows. But, here in brief is an encapsulation of what we’re calling “news” announced by different individuals either representing community groups or city agencies.

It was the end of the impassioned public comment over the Board’s explosive statement and a return to the regular agenda.

OBMA – “Shop Local” — Businesses Hurt by Pier’s Closure

Denny Knox of the OBMA described how after the lights along Newport Ave went out just before the Holiday Parade back in early December, the Mainstreet Assoc stepped up and spent $8,000 in installing new ones — just a day before the event. There was a quick round of applause.

Knox then urged those in the Pt Loma Library room and on Zoom to “shop local” as many OB businesses have been harmed by the close of the OB Pier. Another fallout from the demise of the iconic attraction.

OB Woman’s Club Celebrating 100 Years

Susan Winkie announced the OB Woman’s Club was celebrating its 100th anniversary on Tuesday the 30th of January and invited everyone to attend for champagne and cake.

OB Library – When’s Closure for Expansion?

Laura Dennison rose and almost apologetically admitted she had no idea when the OB Library would be closed for its expansion. She wasn’t representing the library but she is a mainstay with the Friends of the OB Library and puts out their online newsletter – therefore – in the know. She said the city has the money but the expansion project is stalled somewhere in the bureaucracy — and wouldn’t go further than that.

Meanwhile there are some fun programs for kids happening at the OB Library — and recently they had 50 kids for one event. Also, her group is trying to find a book mobile to use during the closure – to give some presence of a library. They’ll looking for other space as well – and need 1 room while the library is closed.

OB Planning Board March Election & Change of Meeting Day

Andrea Schlageter spoke for the OB Planning Board and reminded the audience that the planners are holding their annual elections in March. Anyone interested in running for their board needs to obtain 20 signatures of locals. Also, she announced that the monthly meeting day of the volunteer panel has changed to the first Tuesday of each month.

“Community Conversation” on H-Barracks

On behalf of the Point Loma Assoc. — which Schlageter is part of — she announced they are holding a “community conversation” on the future of H-Barracks on January 29 at 6pm in Liberty Station.

Community Relations with Officer Surwilo

Dave Surwilo, Community Relations Officer was up next and he explained that officers in the OB area were undergoing a shift change; no new officers were being brought in but officers for example on the night shift are now operating on the day shift and vice-versa in the same neighborhoods. He encouraged residents to say hello to any cop they run into and let them know of any issues of concern.

Surwilo then spent a good amount of time responding to some residents’ complaints on the take-over of the OB Pier by a small group of travelers. People in the audience had complained of a new “dynamic” at the pier as neither residents or tourists or other visitors were able to get near the gate or walk easily underneath. They complained noise, of drinking for 15 hours on the top or underneath the pier, of some people digging into the cliffs, finding needles, excrement, trash. Also a target of their complaints was a Porta-Potty used by those who had taken over the top of the pier.

This is when Surwilo suggested that due to these possible new dangers (cliff diggings) perhaps a meeting should happen between all the city agencies.

(Within the next day or two, Rag reporter checked the pier scene out — see this.)

There were other brief presentations by reps from different politicos, like Jen Campbell’s office, but the meeting crept towards the end of its second hour and this reporter’s attention span waned too much.