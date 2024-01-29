News From Ocean Beach and Point Loma You May Have Missed — Late January 2024

Here’s a series of brief news bits from OB and Point Loma you may have missed this month.

Water Advisory Still In Effect at Dog Beach

There are several beach water closures and advisories still in place along the San Diego County coast following the heavy rain and flooding earlier this week. The San Diego River – Dog Beach in Ocean Beach has been under a beach water advisory since late November.

Jeep Used to Rescue Motorists in Midway

Michael Esquer is proud of his Jeep Gladiator. He invested roughly $30,000 into it, adding steps, LED lights, and bigger tires. It was an investment he never imagined would pay off big time during the storm. He used it to rescue other motorists during the storm last Monday in the Midway District.

New Storm Coming this Week – More Rain, Possible Snow in Mountains

San Diego County will get hit with 1 to 1.5 inches of rain from early Thursday to midday Friday, possibly causing heavy runoff the National Weather Service said. The agency says its also possible the county will receive another substantial storm early next week as unstable weather continues on the West Coast. Computer models suggest that Thursday’s storm will not produce the sort of unusually long and intense rainfall that fell last Monday. But the storm from the northwest Pacific will tap into subtropical moisture, which can lead to comparatively short but potentially damaging downpours.

Thursday’s storm will tap into a large plume of moisture from the subtropics. The news media sometimes refers to the rivers as the “pineapple express.” The weather won’t feel subtropical. San Diego’s daytime high will be 63 on Thursday and 59 on Friday and Saturday. The storm also will generate strong winds that will initially arrive from the south, then whip the county from the west. Ocean waves in the 8-to-10-foot range are expected to hit the coast, eroding beaches that have already been torn up by lots of big surf over the past month. Several inches of snow could fall at elevations as low as 4,000 feet on Friday, as the cold front moves through. Mount Laguna and Palomar Mountain have received comparatively little snow so far this winter. The county and local cities will provide the public with free sand bags at many locations. Go to sandiegocounty.gov for a complete list.

Small Businesses Damaged by Storm May Be Eligible for Gov’t Help

On Friday, Jan.26, the city of San Diego announced a new form of assistance — a emergency response grant that will help up to 100 small businesses and nonprofits impacted by this week’s storm. The Business Emergency Response & Resilience Grant will provide up to $2,500 per business and up to $5,000 for businesses and nonprofits in the city’s Promise Zone, as well as for businesses and nonprofits in low- to moderate-income census tract areas. In order to qualify, business owners will need to demonstrate they were impacted by the storm, have a current business tax certificate on file with the city and have no more than 12 employees.

The budget for the program is currently $370,000 through the city’s Small Business Enhancement Program. Eligible expenses for the grant include supplies and labor for storm cleanup efforts; repairs and equipment replacement not covered by insurance; employee wages; and insurance deductibles. Businesses will be able to apply in mid-February. Until then, city officials are encouraging people to track any storm-related expenses. Staff members will be proactively reaching out to businesses and community groups who may have been impacted with more information in multiple languages.

Matt Thomas, CEO of Pet Kingdom in the Midway District, a shop that sells pet supplies, fish and reptiles, said he missed the cut-off — he has 15 employees. Thomas said there’s always been drainage issues in his shopping center on Sports Arena Boulevard, so he expected to find some pooling Monday. But by 11 a.m., the store’s floor was under 3 inches of water. All week, he and his employees have been cleaning and assessing damage, which he estimated at about $100,000. Although none of the store’s pets had to be relocated, Thomas had to use a jack to keep their enclosures out of the water. He did have flood insurance, but Monday’s rare storm isn’t the kind of occurrence that’s covered, he explained. SDU-T

OB’s Peace Pies One of 4 San Diegan Restaurants on Yelp’s Top 100

The San Diego County food scene has done it again — Yelp has ranked four local restaurants on its Top 100 Places to Eat in 2024 list. For this list, Yelp analyzed submissions, ratings, review volume, and community input. From burgers and fries to soups and vegan options, these four spots have become popular among foodies of all kinds. Ranked No. 53: Peace Pies — This Bohemian-style café serves a locally sourced menu of raw, vegan, gluten-free and soy-free dishes. Located in Ocean Beach, this spot has a 4.7-star rating on Yelp. One of the eatery’s favored menu items is the Magical Mango Curry Wrap, made with avocado, mango and mixed veggies wrapped in a coconut tortilla. Another popular dish is the Loving Lasagna, made of zucchini noodles layered with hemp seed pesto, cashew Alfredo and marinated veggies. Peace Pies recently opened a second location in the Encinitas community of Leucadia. Fox5

New Korean Fried Chicken Coming to Point Loma

With close ties to popular Asian-inspired restaurants like Steamy Piggy and formoosa, a new eatery in Point Loma is bringing Korean fried chicken to the table. Say hello to bok bok dok. While sitting alongside neon signs and beneath mood lighting, diners can experience the sweet, spicy and savory flavors of a dish that started as a “rare luxury in South Korean homes,” the restaurant’s founder — Frankin Chou — explained online. Korean fried chicken is now one of country’s most popular dishes worldwide. “After countless hours of taste-testing and experimenting, our team is proud to offer our take on a South Korean classic,” the restaurant noted. Chou, a Taiwanese-Bolivian who founded SDB Restaurant Group, opened this Point Loma eatery as a first outside of the Convoy District. From wings to sandwiches, the options are many when it comes to deciding on which Korean fried chicken dish to savor at this new spot. Chicken flavors include soy garlic, sweet and spicy, tamarind chili, honey mustard, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper and original fried.

OB’s Kabob restaurant says goodbye

If biting into one of Ocean Beach Kabob’s succulent wraps has been on your bucket list, hop to it. The restaurant’s last day is Feb. 1, the company announced on social media Wednesday. Since 2013, the family owned and operated OB Kabob, as it was also called, has sold mezze, hot and juicy sandwiches and more at 4994 Newport Avenue, in the center of Ocean Beach’s commercial district. In an Instagram post, the co-owners wrote that they are expecting a fourth child and focusing on a new restaurant in Chula Vista. Another farewell post said the restaurant is closing “with great sadness” and thanks its customers for years of smiles.

Scripps Forum Explores What marine life are the ‘winners and losers’ of El Niño?



With storms fresh in people’s minds due to this week’s rains that caused flooding and massive damage in many parts of San Diego, Scripps Institution of Oceanography in La Jolla hosted a forum about El Niño storms — a phenomenon that is expected to hit California this year. El Niño is a natural climate pattern centered in the tropical Pacific Ocean in which trade winds that usually blow west along the equator, taking warm water from South America toward Asia, weaken and warm water is pushed east toward the west coast of the Americas. The warmer waters cause the Pacific jet stream to push farther south than normal, bringing some very wet weather to areas that don’t usually get it.

Under normal conditions in the Pacific, cold, nutrient-rich water rises from the ocean depths — a process called upwelling. But during El Niño, upwelling weakens or stops, and without the nutrients from the deep, there are fewer phytoplankton off the coast, according to the National Ocean Service. That affects fish that eat phytoplankton, along with everything that eats fish. La Jolla Light

Beach Clean-Up by Surfrider Sat. Feb. 3

Join Surfrider Foundation for a beach and street cleanup at Ocean Beach Pier, Saturday, February 03, 2024 , 9:00am-11:00am. Meet at Ocean Beach Veterans’ Plaza, just south of the lifeguard station where Abbot St. meets Newport Ave. If another event is on the grass, we’ll be on the beach nearby. Just look for the blue Surfrider tent! You’ll start your morning by signing in and gearing up with cleanup supplies at the Surfrider Tent. We will have supplies on hand, but please bring your reusable cleanup supplies, if you have them, as our limited supplies. This is a zero-waste event. Please bring your water in a reusable container, as single-use bottles will not be provided. Please wear comfortable clothes and sun protection. Each individual volunteer must sign and register either ahead of time online HERE or on their smartphone the day of. Volunteers under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian confirm their liability waiver through Golden before the minor can participate. A parent/guardian will need to complete any minor’s waiver by confirming an email sent to them from Golden-please check your spam if you do not receive it.

If you are part of a group of people, please share the registration link with your party and make sure each individual has registered. Weather Cancellation Policy: If it is lightly raining, we will hold the cleanup. If there are heavy rains, we will cancel the cleanup. To check the status of a cleanup, please see the Surfrider San Diego County events calendar or visit us on social media. If you have any questions, you can reach out to our beach cleanup coordinator at – beachcleanups@surfridersd.org

Ryan Price — New Head Football Coach at Pt Loma High

Ryan Price is the fifth head coach in the 98-year history of Point Loma High School’s football program. Price was most recently the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator at La Jolla High School. He met with players beginning on Jan. 22 to introduce himself. Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Price wrote: “(I am) honored and excited to be the next head football coach @PointLomaFB and be part of a school with such great history, tradition, and community support. I look forward to working closely with the administration, staff, students, parents, alumni, and community.”

Previously, Price served as head football coach at University City High School from 2015 to 2021. When appointed to that post, Price said everything would be clearly outlined under his leadership. “There’s no learning curve with me,” Price said at the time. “We’re going to hit the ground running” and “We will have a list of expectations.” Price replaces Joel Allen who was 22-15 during his four-year tenure. He led the Pointers to a playoff berth in 2021, a CIF championship game in 2022, and the CIF semi-finals in 2023.

3rd Block from the Sun IPA Heralded at Wild Ales

In the heart of Ocean Beach, where the third block meets the ocean, California Wild Ales invites you to explore the magic of “Third Block from the Sun.” This hazy IPA transcends the ordinary, embodying the spirit of our coastal community. So, grab a pint, soak in the sunshine, and join us on a journey where each sip is a celebration of craftsmanship, community, and the coastal allure that defines California Wild Ales.

Company Passed Over for Midway Redevelopment Fined for Ethics Violation

Another development company that sought to remake the city-owned sports arena property in the Midway Area of San Diego has been fined by the Ethics Commission for failing to properly disclose its lobbying activity. Midway Village Plus LLC, which was passed over for the massive redevelopment of the 48-acre site, agreed to pay $7,500 for belatedly reporting the indirect lobbying activity. “The respondent violated (the San Diego Municipal Code) by failing to file five expenditure lobbyist disclosure reports due quarterly in a timely manner,” the stipulated agreement between the company and city officials states.

“Respondent agrees to take necessary and prudent precautions to ensure compliance with all provisions of the city’s lobbying ordinance in the future,” it adds.Mayor Todd Gloria in 2022 recommended Midway Rising, a bidding rival of Midway Village Plus, to proceed with the housing, office, commercial and entertainment development envisioned for the property surrounding the venue now known as Pechanga Arena. The decision came after one of the principals in the Midway Rising partnership and his spouse together donated more than $100,000 to elect Gloria mayor in 2020. The City Council later agreed with the recommendation, and negotiations for a more formal development agreement are under way.

But back in 2021, before Gloria selected Midway Rising as the lead developer for the 48 acres, Midway Village Plus retained Manolatos Public Affairs for strategic communication services and IVC Media for branding to support its own application for the redevelopment, the stipulation said. In all, the firm spent almost $80,000 in indirect lobbying over five three-month quarters between 2021 and 2022 without reporting the expenditures as required, the agreement said. The spending was eventually reported in filings submitted last October — but not within the time frame called for under the city code. SDU-T

$78 Million DOD Grant for Naval Base Point Loma Elementary School

The Department of Defense announced today the award of a $78,188,733 grant, as the Federal share of a larger $97,735,917 project, from the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation to San Diego Unified School District to replace the current Chesterton Elementary School at Naval Base Point Loma, California. The project will address facility capacity and condition deficiencies that placed Morris Hill Elementary School as the 45th school on the 2019 Deputy Secretary of Defense “Public Schools on Military Installations Priority List” (Priority List). Upon completion, Chesterton Elementary School will serve up to 611 students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Suspect in San Ysidro Murder Arrested in Midway District

San Diego police have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a victim found near a San Ysidro motel earlier this week, authorities said Friday. Jose Antonio Granados Jr. was arrested during a traffic stop early Thursday, Jan. 25 in the Midway District, said homicide Lt. Jud Campbell. Granados is accused of fatally shooting Jorge Sahagun Osuna, 37. SDU-T

Women’s Pro Tennis Returns to Barnes at 2024 San Diego Open – Feb.24 — March 3

Women’s professional tennis returns to San Diego as the 2024 San Diego Open will be played Saturday, Feb. 24 through Sunday, March 3 at Barnes Tennis Center, 4490 W. Point Loma Blvd. The WTA 500 tournament, featuring the top women tennis professionals in the world, offers $922,573 in prize money and will have a 28-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw. Qualifying rounds are scheduled to be played Feb. 24-25 with Main Draw matches starting Feb. 26 and concluding with the singles and doubles finals on March 3. Tournament officials are anticipating an incredible field of competitors for this year’s San Diego Open, which takes place the week before the combined women’s WTA and men’s ATP event at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells. Official player announcements will be made in the coming weeks. Additional tournament information is available at https://wtasdopen.com/.