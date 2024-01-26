Cottage Residents’ Complain that ‘Take-Over’ of OB Pier by Small Group Is Preventing OBceans and Tourists From Enjoying Views

During Wednesday’s night OB Town Council meeting, several people in the audience who live in the small cottages just to the south of the OB Pier had a singular complaint.

It was that a group of unhoused people have literally taken over the top of the pier and the area just under the pier and have set up habitation. However, their complaint wasn’t about homeless people per se but about this particular group who have “changed the dynamic of the pier” in that they have taken control over the two areas.

Residents no longer try to get on the pier or walk into the area. In fact, their complaint was that this group is preventing others from moving through the area or visiting the top of the pier at the locked gate.

These residents directed their complaint towards SDPD community relations officer Dave Surwilo because they said police come by but don’t interfere with this particular group. Surwilo answered that the PD Beach Team does go there, does issue citations to some of the individuals, and sometimes arrest some – but they “get right out and are back at it,” he said. He also called them a known “cast of characters.”

The residents also complained that some of the individuals are making dangerous inroads into the cliff just below the pier and about the Potta-Potty set up in the area.

On Thursday, Rag reporter Geoff Page took a look and took a photo. Geoff looked underneath the pier and could see that there weren’t any actual caves. He reported:

There’s a little series of foot paths, and a couple of flat spots they carved out under the deck in front of the abutment. Nothing major.

During the OBTC meeting, Surwilo offered that if there are new dangers, there maybe should be a meeting of all the city agencies involved to deal with these new issues of potential cave-ins or other dangers at the cliffs.