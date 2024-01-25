OB Town Council: President Bruins Ousted, Independent Finance Auditor Enlisted, All Fundraising Halted

In an extraordinary session, the Board of Directors of the Ocean Beach Town Council met last night before a large crowd at the Point Loma Library and made a statement explaining some details of the internal turmoil that has rocked the organization in recent weeks.

The immediate upshot, as interim president Cameron Reid explained in the statement he read to the some 60 people in the audience, is that president Cory Bruins has been ousted and that the group’s financial accounts have been turned over to an independent auditor. The former treasurer, Connor Harrington, has also resigned. (See full BOD statement below.)

Apparently — and the details are still somewhat murky — President Bruins treated the OBTC as his own club and was the only one with access to its financial accounts — and most Board members, whether too inexperienced or too intimidated or too persuaded by Bruins, remained quiet and didn’t raised issues or questions for nearly a two-year period that Bruins reigned.

Most of the over 2-hour meeting was turned over to individuals making comments about the state of the town council and its problems. Some speakers called for more resignations, especially of the members of the Executive Committee, but many also called for a reconciliation and a time to move on. All called for transparency and the need to rebuild the trust that the group needs from the community.

As Reid explained some of the history, it was back in May of 2023 that two members of the Board discovered that federal and state taxes had not been filed for 2 years. The duties of the treasurer had been basically taken over by Bruins. He has since been removed from those accounts.

In October, the then-treasurer Connor Harrington resigned and a new treasurer selected – Jenny Brengelman, who has been trying to file the required documents to get the organization back on track with its non-profit status. In early January 2024, the Board voted no confidence in Bruins and he submitted a resignation letter dated Jan. 22 but the Board voted unanimously to oust him immediately.

The Board’s statement asked for the community’s patience and support while the independent audit was going on and they pledged more transparency. It was announced that the OBTC has $39,000 plus in the bank.

As an aside, the Board has been managing two non-profits, the OBTC as a “C3” type fo non-profit, and the OB Community Foundation as a C4 type. The C4 has been closed for now.

Questions from the audience were immediately raised about the status of the audit — it just began and the Board is still collecting documents. What was the time for the audit? Unknown, was the response. But the Board could not discuss the audit or address whether there was money missing from the accounts. Board members assured the audience that concerned members of the group were now involved in attempting to resolve all the issues and problems.

A question was raised, “Where’s Cory?” And the meeting was informed he’s still around and in communication with the Board.

One question from this writer about whether law enforcement had been notified of possible fraud was answered by Shelly Parks, who stated she had filed a report with the SDPD – but had not informed all Board members, which she apologized for.

The floor was opened for public comments – and each speaker was given 2 minutes. Tony Cohen – a former Board member – claimed he had seen the problems over the 3 months he was on the Board, but Executive committee members (President, VP, Treasurer, Secretary) had not asked questions.

Long-time community member Keith Fink reiterated that the last filing by the OBTC on taxes was in 2018, and that the Board was required to file IRS documents annually. The IRS website said the OBTC had been decertified in February 2021. Fink said the town council belongs to the community and it’s “not a secret club.” Article 7, section 3 of the group’s bylaws required the executive committee to be responsible for administering the organization, and that it was “losing public trust.” He called for the resignation of those who had failed to be responsible and he named the members of the executive committee. Keith received applause — as did every speaker who commented on the situation.

Arlene Fink described how she had been at every event the Town Council organized and supported Keith’s calls for change, saying the duty of the treasurer was to make monthly reports to the community. She said it was “negligence at best” not to do so and demanded transparency. She asked, “What other bylaws have been violated?” Plus she added that OBTC members were entitled to the minutes of the Board’s monthly private meetings.

Having served on the Board for 14 years, Trudy Levenson said she was devastated and traumatized “that one person has taken this organization down, and taken the community down.” She told the Board that they “can’t let this go” and that she “had suspicions long ago” about Bruins, who she called “Judas.” “No one listened to me,” she claimed, “because I’m an old lady.” She called for Bruins “to be punished.”

Another long-time OBcean, Steve Wimmers, called for some kind of reconciliation. “We need to recognize,” he said, “that Board members didn’t want this to happen and that they are trying to reconcile” the issues. Wimmers reminded the audience that the Board was made up of volunteers, and that the community “needs to have all the things that keep the traditions,” that “We need to get this fixed,” and that “We need to make sure the [OBTC] doesn’t die.”

Mel Roark, a former Board member of both the OBTC and the Community Foundation, told the crowd that her “heart burst for the lack of accountability” and over the lack of transparency. She said “The executive committee can’t claim immunity,” that it was “time for the OBTC to step up,” that the problems “have been going on for some time now.” She asked the Board members to reconsider whether they should remain on the Board.

Active in the community since the late 1970s, Mike James took another tact and said, “This is a positive moment. Out of the ashes, we can move forward.” He hated to see the vacuum of leadership but asked for transparency from the Board and asked the community to “give them time.”

Nicole Uneo wanted to hear what the OBTC solutions were going to be and requested the Board to have answers at their next meeting in February. She said, “The Board must follow the bylaws.”

Dan Dennison said “This is a wonderful community and this was an opportunity that creates a sense of community.” He stated, “We can’t let this terrible situation drag us down.”

Seth Connolly advised the Board to recruit a diverse skill set among new members in order to manage such an organization, to even go outside 92107 for those skills.

Denny Knox spoke next as CEO of the OB Mainstreet Association. She mused that “Board members didn’t have the experience to know when something was wrong or didn’t feel confident enough” to speak up. She offered that there are classes available to learn about non-profits.

One man, Dan, suggested an oversight committee for the Board. Mercy Baron told the Board to “go transparency, make it work again, make us proud.” Long-time OBcean Craig Klein wanted the OBTC to return to more simple, less hi-tech ways of collecting donations and selling tickets – like to the Pancake Breakfast. He wanted them to “reduce options of payments.” One person asked the Board to return to Ocean Beach for its meetings.

Once the public comments were concluded, the Board returned to its regular agenda and reports from first responders, other groups and politico reps.

Here’s the Board’s statement:

January 20, 2024

RE: Statement from the Ocean Beach Town Council

Good evening everyone. My name is Cameron Reid, Vice President of the OB Town Council and OB Community Foundation and now Acting President following

the actions of the board in the past week.

The Directors of the OBTC and OBCF wish to inform the public of the following course of events:

In May of 2023, while working on a grant application, two members of the board discovered that our federal and state taxes had not been filed for several years.

From the course of May through present, numerous formal requests were made of our OBTC/OBCF President, to provide us with connectivity to our bank accounts and bank statements in order to rectify our delinquent 990’s. Additionally, we became aware that the OBTC/OBCF President was the only signer on our accounts, and that no one else on the executive committee had access. He was subsequently removed from all bank account access.

In October 2023, Connor Harrington resigned as treasurer from the executive committee and Jenny Brengleman was appointed the new Treasurer of the executive committee. She has been tasked with bringing us into our IRS compliance. Her plan includes:

Applying for reinstatement of our tax-exempt status

Filing (Form RRF-1) with the California Attorney General’s office and paying any incurred fees

Filing delinquent 990s with the IRS, and

Updating the Statement of Information (Form SI-100) with the California Secretary of State’s office

On January 18, 2024, the board unanimously approved a Vote of No Confidence in Corey Bruins as the president of the OB Town Council. On January 22, 2024 we received his letter of resignation slated for Friday January 26, 2024. However, on January 22, 2024, the board unanimously voted to remove him immediately from both organizations.

Board members Jenny Brengelman, Stephanie Logan, and Tracy Dezenzo have been installed as the only signers on the bank accounts. The board is taking these matters very seriously and have hired a CPA to conduct a 3rd party, independent audit to address banking and reporting irregularities in order to execute our IRS compliance tasks.

Jenny Bregelman, Stephanie Logan, Tracy Dezenzo, and Shelly Parks met with the CPA on January 19, 2024. We will keep the community updated at our monthly meetings as information comes to the board. We will present a full report to the community after the CPA completes the audit. Given our current IRS status, and CPA audit we will be pausing the 2024 elections and all fundraising activities.

Please know that we are using all of our available resources and expertise, as well as professionals, to accomplish the many tasks before us. We ask for your patience, support and understanding as we navigate through this challenging process. As a Board, we are focused on moving forward in a positive way with integrity and complete transparency to the community we love so much.

Any questions may be addressed to info@obtowncouncil.org

-Board of Directors

