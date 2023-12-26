Wishing Well Kind of Wishes

by Ernie McCray

As the world spins

seemingly out of control

I find unfolding in me

the kind of wishes

one would make at a wishing well

in a fairy tale,

wishing that

Secretaries of State

in America’s states

will rise early every day

and stay up late

ensuring that

a former president

who is filled with hate,

like a rattle snake

overflowing with venom,

will not be a candidate

in his or her state,

wishing that

a nation

would set aside

its teenage-like

crush on guns

and write laws

that offer us protection

from the human devastation

firearms wreak on its citizens

and show our children

that they are loved,

that they’re precious to us,

wishing that we’d

be less depressed

at someone not standing

for the anthem,

and more impressed

that someone might,

rather than rise,

take a knee

to bring attention to

the oppressed,

wishing

that those we elect

to better our lives

took their roles seriously

and gave us hope

that there could be

promising solutions

to the myriad of

multi-faceted social and political problems|

facing us on the horizon,

rather than rendering us breathless, exhausted

in reaction

to their lackadaisical reckless

“3 Stooges”

approach to legislating,

wishing that

we could view the Israeli-Gaza horrors

not so much from taking sides

with Zionists or terrorists

but through a humanitarian lens wherein,

if nothing else,

Palestinians can be seen

as human beings

as opposed to

damage deemed “collateral.”

Wishing that human understanding

becomes the norm

in a troubled world.