Point Loma Nazarene Women’s Soccer Team Brings Home University’s First National Championship

By Noah Perkins / Pt Loma – OB Monthly / Dec. 11, 2023

Lifelong memories are rarely formed at the Jensen’s Foods deli counter, but championships often bring out the best in people.

“This morning, the guy who runs the deli said ‘Thanks for what you’ve done for the community,’” Point Loma Nazarene University women’s soccer head coach Kristi Kiely said on a conference call less than 48 hours removed from leading PLNU to an NCAA Division II national championship Dec. 9. “That was so wonderful. We are grateful and happy to represent.”

The Sea Lions defeated Washburn University 1-0 in the championship game at the Sportsplex in Matthews, N.C. The title is the first national championship in any sport for PLNU.

Junior defender Emma Thrapp scored the lone goal of the match in the 53rd minute as she put a header into the net off a corner kick from freshman midfielder Grace Nelson. Mobbed by her teammates, she celebrated with a cartwheel. …

The Sea Lions finished the regular season 12-3-1, earning an NCAA Tournament first-round bye. PLNU didn’t allow a single goal in its five tournament wins, outscoring opponents 9-0. Sophomore goalkeeper Julia Pinnell didn’t allow a goal in the final 915 minutes and 35 seconds she spent on the field.

