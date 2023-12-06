Ocean Beach Holiday Parade Slideshow

Here’s a wonderful slideshow of the OB Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2 from the Pt Loma-OB Monthly online mag: go here. The shots are by Milan Kovacevic.
December 6, 2023
in Ocean Beach
