Homeless Encampments Swept Out from Downtown End Up in Riverbed and on Ocean Beach Bike Path

Wesley Hill, a 25-year resident of Ocean Beach, is upset. While riding the Ocean Beach bike path on his bicycle, after dodging trash and debris from homeless encampments along the pathway, he ran into a skateboard, crashed head first, cracking some teeth and costing him dental bills.

Hill told Brian White of CBS8:

“The bike path has been a mess for months, if not years. Encampments, other people using it to do drugs, it’s become a public toilet. Frequently, you see shopping carts all over the place.”

“You have to negotiate around people sleeping, dogs, and drug paraphernalia in the middle of the path. Frequently, I dismount my bike because I’m afraid I will run over somebody or something.”

It’s a safety issue for Hill. “I hope the city understands that it is a safety issue, not just for people that live in the encampments, but for the people that utilize the bike paths,” said Hill.

The rise in people experiencing living along the riverbeds and on the bike path is tied to several factors, said Amie Zamudio, founder of the nonprofit Housing 4 the Homeless. And there is a reason why Hill is noticing more encampments along the bike path, she says.

“We have a grave shortage of shelter bed availability. As we continue to sweep people out of downtown San Diego where we have services available, you then begin to push people into the outskirts and the riverbeds,” said Zamudio.

“Everybody is frustrated. The person experiencing homelessness is frustrated. The people biking and running on bike paths are frustrated, and I think it leads back to our lack of leadership in this space in San Diego, and it’s quite unfortunate.”

Hill said:

“The OB bike path is a major transportation corridor for bicycles to get east from the beach areas. I think it’s essential that our bike paths are safe and secure, especially in a city that wants us to ride bikes.”