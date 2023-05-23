City Council Consents to Coastal Commission ‘Crack-Down’ on Loss of Parking Spaces by Restaurants in Beach Areas

The San Diego City Council on Monday, May 22, “reluctantly” consented to new California Coastal Commission regulations that will require restaurant owners in the city’s coastal zone to replace any lost parking spaces taken up by outdoor dining areas they operate on the street, as reported by Lori Weisberg at the U-T.

What is affected is a narrow strip of coastal zone known as the “beach impact area,” defined as a stretch of coastline that begins at the northern end of Torrey Pines State Reserve and runs about 15 miles south to Sunset Cliffs Natural Park. And the boundary extends inland approximately a quarter of a mile or more for much of the zone.

Weisberg reported, “The commission has described that area as a part of the city where there are chronic public parking shortages.”

Approved by the Coastal Commission in December 2022, the outdoor dining rules could go into effect for the coastal zone by July, once the new conditions are finalized.

And now that the Council has finally acted (5 months later) coastal zone businesses can expect to be able to finalize their applications for permits for existing and new outdoor dining areas. Businesses must secure special two-year permits and pay fees for the right to erect dining structures in the public right of way.

The new parking restriction is “much stiffer than what is now in effect for all other parts of the city,” Weisberg reported.

The agency staff at the time raised concerns about outdoor seating in the street, which it argued would inhibit access to the beach areas, which are typically frequented by people driving by car as opposed to mass transit.

Weisberg:

While permanent outdoor dining regulations are in place citywide, they have not been in effect for the city’s coastal zone because they had to first pass muster with the Coastal Commission.

“The Coastal Commission rules are what they are,” Council President Sean Elo-Rivera said Monday. “Closing streets can actually be effective for improving business. This is one of the most San Diego-appropriate programs we could possibly have. It works in Cincinnati, so how could it not work in San Diego?”

While city planning staff advised the council that it had spent weeks in discussions with planners at the Coastal Commission in hopes of softening the restriction, the parking condition remains.

The council vote was in favor of the Coastal Commission’s modifications to San Diego’s “Spaces as Places” outdoor dining program, a temporary measure installed at the height of the pandemic to help eateries buffet the winds of the challenges to remain open. Despite criticisms from local residents and other businesses about the loss of parking, public space and access, the restaurants that survived and thrived due to the new outdoor dining areas found the program very popular. As did many of their customers.

So much so, that the City Council made the outdoor dining measures permanent in 2021. This allowed restaurants to install platforms for seating along unpainted, yellow or green curbs as long as they are at least 20 feet away from an intersection, street corner, alley or driveway.

In her article, Weisberg quotes city planning staff in its report to the council:

“City staff’s position was and is that a car-centric focus on loss of parking spaces discounts the many co-benefits of the Spaces As Places (outdoor dining) program, including increased opportunities for the public to access and enjoy coastal communities.”

What a twisted word-salad. Can somebody unpack that statement?