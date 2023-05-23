City Council Consents to Coastal Commission ‘Crack-Down’ on Loss of Parking Spaces by Restaurants in Beach Areas

The San Diego City Council on Monday, May 22, “reluctantly” consented to new California Coastal Commission regulations that will require restaurant owners in the city’s coastal zone to replace any lost parking spaces taken up by outdoor dining areas they operate on the street, as reported by Lori Weisberg at the U-T.
What is affected is a narrow strip of coastal zone known as the “beach impact area,” defined as a stretch of coastline that begins at the northern end of Torrey Pines State Reserve and runs about 15 miles south to Sunset Cliffs Natural Park. And the boundary extends inland approximately a quarter of a mile or more for much of the zone.
Weisberg reported, “The commission has described that area as a part of the city where there are chronic public parking shortages.”
Approved by the Coastal Commission in December 2022, the outdoor dining rules could go into effect for the coastal zone by July, once the new conditions are finalized.
And now that the Council has finally acted (5 months later) coastal zone businesses can expect to be able to finalize their applications for permits for existing and new outdoor dining areas. Businesses must secure special two-year permits and pay fees for the right to erect dining structures in the public right of way.
The new parking restriction is “much stiffer than what is now in effect for all other parts of the city,” Weisberg reported.
The agency staff at the time raised concerns about outdoor seating in the street, which it argued would inhibit access to the beach areas, which are typically frequented by people driving by car as opposed to mass transit.
Weisberg:
While permanent outdoor dining regulations are in place citywide, they have not been in effect for the city’s coastal zone because they had to first pass muster with the Coastal Commission.
“The Coastal Commission rules are what they are,” Council President Sean Elo-Rivera said Monday. “Closing streets can actually be effective for improving business. This is one of the most San Diego-appropriate programs we could possibly have. It works in Cincinnati, so how could it not work in San Diego?”
While city planning staff advised the council that it had spent weeks in discussions with planners at the Coastal Commission in hopes of softening the restriction, the parking condition remains.
The council vote was in favor of the Coastal Commission’s modifications to San Diego’s “Spaces as Places” outdoor dining program, a temporary measure installed at the height of the pandemic to help eateries buffet the winds of the challenges to remain open. Despite criticisms from local residents and other businesses about the loss of parking, public space and access, the restaurants that survived and thrived due to the new outdoor dining areas found the program very popular. As did many of their customers.
So much so, that the City Council made the outdoor dining measures permanent in 2021. This allowed restaurants to install platforms for seating along unpainted, yellow or green curbs as long as they are at least 20 feet away from an intersection, street corner, alley or driveway.
In her article, Weisberg quotes city planning staff in its report to the council:
“City staff’s position was and is that a car-centric focus on loss of parking spaces discounts the many co-benefits of the Spaces As Places (outdoor dining) program, including increased opportunities for the public to access and enjoy coastal communities.”
So will the loss of parking spaces apply to restaurants that converted their parking lots into eating spaces? It will be easy for Pizza Port to comply but what about Pizzeria Luigi? They converted the entire parking lot into dining and storage space.
I’m still having trouble understanding what the controversy is with Pizzeria Luigi? The other three locations have no parking at all and no one seems to have an issue. The overwhelming majority of people who go to the OB location live in OB.
Zero issue with what Pizzeria Luigi did. That wasn’t public space gifted to them it is theirs to use as they see fit.
The issue is that they have displaced parking spots for the beach area in general. The spots that were available for their establishment no longer exist therefore putting even more pressure on the public parking, which in turn limits coastal access.
Such a step backwards for the city. In place of multiple tables for a small restaurant will be a single car, maybe two. It’ll barely have an effect on available parking, and it will have a much more significant effect on the number of people a restaurant can accommodate (and the amount of sales tax they generate too). Not to mention it’s much more pleasant to walk around and see a thriving community of people enjoying local eateries than cars sitting empty on the street.
But why should taxpayers subsidize small restaurants, who in many instances never even had any seating at all, by giving away the public’s property? Surely these business owners had a plan prior to opening these restaurants that did not include additional outdoor seating before they signed leases and opened to the public.
I just love the smell of half-burned petrochemicals mixing with the smell coming up from my lasagna or pizza, and the added layer of road dust that permeates the air while dining alongside every street in the US adds an indescribable flavor to the nice Cobb salad that I’m eating, along with that distinctly ‘gritty’ topping to the breakfast omelet that makes eggs so pleasurable?
Then there is the noise factor… I mean, really? This is fun? You live at the beach yet all people want to do is dine next to a freaking road???
Why would anybody want to eat a nice meal sitting next to a stinking dirty noisy street is absolutely beyond my comprehension. I just don’t get it.
sealintheSelkirks
Whether or not the public space that was gifted should be used for parking or not (I fall on the side of not for parking) is a moot point. The City gave away public space for private use for basically nothing. This cannot be allowed to happen.
At least it is not a concern when hundreds of parking spots are lost to make way for rarely used, poorly thought out bike lanes…