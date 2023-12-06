Mayor Gloria’s Rejected Housing Package Will Return to City Council on December 12th

A controversial package of housing measures rejected by the San Diego City Council on November 13 will be quickly revised and returned to the city council for potential approval this month — Tuesday, December 12.

Not too long after that contentious council hearing in Nov. where Mayor Gloria’s sponsored initiative went down to defeat, he and Council President Sean Elo-Rivera issued a joint statement declaring they’re moving quickly to revive the package because the city’s housing crisis is so urgent.

It had been a disastrous night for Gloria as the council voted 5 to 3 to reject his Housing Action Package 2.0 because of its controversial give-away to housing developers. (Since they issued the statement, Elo-Rivera was re-elected as Council President – after another contentious meeting.)

Under the city’s program, developers can build much larger market-rate projects than zoning would otherwise allow if they agree also to build rent-restricted units for low-income people. Currently, the program requires all the units to be built at the same site, but Gloria added a proposal to allow the low-income units to be built at a different location. Critics, including Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe, said that change could concentrate more poverty in San Diego’s low-income areas. And that’s why the entire package was not approved.

The revisions that will be unveiled Dec. 12 are expected to focus on that element of the package.

“The package will include amendments aimed at achieving our shared goal of increasing housing opportunities for people of all income levels in all San Diego communities,” the joint statement said.

It appears that the council is scheduled to meet Tuesday, Dec. 12, but Elo-Rivera could also schedule a special meeting.