By Ernie McCray
Hey,
LAY THOSE PISTOLS DOWN, Ja!
Enough of
all that jive foolishness,
flashing guns on videos
as though you’re a gangster wannabe
or some kind of an OG.
If it’s attention you want
you’ve already got that,
it seems to me,
because on a basketball court
your fans eat up
your razzle and dazzle
and wizardry and artistry
with unadulterated glee.
Because all that is truly quite a sight to see.
So, maybe
you need to take a breather
and give some thought to
the role guns have played
in the Black community
throughout our history,
for centuries.
Meditate on the tears and the scars on our hearts
they’ve brought,
the immense pain
they’ve wrought|
in the form of sadness
that threatens the nurturing of our souls
and wellbeing
like dry rot
weakening a building’s foundation
over time,
and with all that in mind
you might want to change your mind
as to how you promote yourself
and somehow come to realize
that it would be wise
to utilize your wealth and celebrity persona
to inspire and enrich,
to support causes
and movements
that speak to our people’s needs,
especially the needs of our children,
the future bearers of the responsibility
to make sure we sons and daughters of Africa eventually
get all that is due us in this society –
and they would be served well
anytime folks in your position in life
role-model for them
what it’s like to pursue a dream,
what it’s like to have something to believe in,
what it’s like to do something in life that brings joy,
as you have, my man,
doing so in a manner
that incites awe.
But, no matter what you do,
LAY THOSE PISTOLS DOWN, Ja!
