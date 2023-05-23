Lay Those Pistols Down, Ja!

By Ernie McCray

Hey,

LAY THOSE PISTOLS DOWN, Ja!

Enough of

all that jive foolishness,

flashing guns on videos

as though you’re a gangster wannabe

or some kind of an OG.

If it’s attention you want

you’ve already got that,

it seems to me,

because on a basketball court

your fans eat up

your razzle and dazzle

and wizardry and artistry

with unadulterated glee.

Because all that is truly quite a sight to see.

So, maybe

you need to take a breather

and give some thought to

the role guns have played

in the Black community

throughout our history,

for centuries.

Meditate on the tears and the scars on our hearts

they’ve brought,

the immense pain

they’ve wrought|

in the form of sadness

that threatens the nurturing of our souls

and wellbeing

like dry rot

weakening a building’s foundation

over time,

and with all that in mind

you might want to change your mind

as to how you promote yourself

and somehow come to realize

that it would be wise

to utilize your wealth and celebrity persona

to inspire and enrich,

to support causes

and movements

that speak to our people’s needs,

especially the needs of our children,

the future bearers of the responsibility

to make sure we sons and daughters of Africa eventually

get all that is due us in this society –

and they would be served well

anytime folks in your position in life

role-model for them

what it’s like to pursue a dream,

what it’s like to have something to believe in,

what it’s like to do something in life that brings joy,

as you have, my man,

doing so in a manner

that incites awe.

But, no matter what you do,

LAY THOSE PISTOLS DOWN, Ja!