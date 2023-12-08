8 Unit Apartment on Del Monte Sells for $3.6 Million

An eight-unit apartment property located at 4840 Del Monte Ave. was sold for $3,650,000.

Apparently the layout of the units (?), the apartment’s location and the abundant off-street parking were the factors that pushed the buyer, 9 Mendridge LLC, to clench the deal from seller The Gilbert K. & Sheila A. Sloan Family Trust. The buyer was represented by Graeme Henderson.

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of the apartment complex, called Sheila Lynn. Their investment associate, Jamison Wheeler, said:

“This property presented investors with the rare opportunity to acquire a value-added asset featuring a great unit mix of all two-bedroom/one-bath units a few blocks from the water.”

Wheeler and Austin Huffman, VP investments in the firm’s San Diego Del Mar office, marketed the property on behalf of the seller, The Gilbert K. & Sheila A. Sloan Family Trust. The buyer, 9 Mendridge LLC., was represented by Graeme Henderson, senior associate in the firm’s San Diego Del Mar office.