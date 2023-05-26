OB Slumlord ‘Transitioning’ Into Short-Term Rental Business

Michael Mills has a reputation in Ocean Beach among our renter population. He owns over 300 rental units exclusively within OB, and is purchasing more.

These are all multi-family structures ranging from 2 to 37 units.

He is a convicted slumlord, and was forced by the court to turn over management of his rentals to a 3rd party. (For more background on Michael Mills, see this Rag article from 2016.) Here’s a quote:

Mills owns a lot of property in Ocean Beach – many rental units. And he has a long history buying up properties, raising rents, and maintaining sub-standard living conditions.

In fact, back in 1998, a judge sentenced Mills to a year in jail after he pleaded no contest to 10 charges of maintaining substandard rental properties in Ocean Beach. The judge also placed Mills on three years probation, and one of his conditions of probation was to hire a professional management company to bring his properties up to code. At the sentencing, the Deputy City Attorney hailed the victory over the slumlord, particularly since many of his tenants were low-income families with children. S

In 2017-2018, no evidence of short term rental activity was found at his properties, except for some apparent home-shares by tenants.

Recently, some of his tenants had leases terminated in order to convert their units to a short-term rentals. Research of property records and the city’s STR database reveals the extent of his transition into the short-term-rental business.

And this all appears to be legal under the new ordinance, assuming he lists a different host name on each license.

Mills owned parcels: 44

Total # dwelling units: 339

% in Ocean Beach: 100%

Short Term Rental Licenses: 127

Active Airbnb listings: 45

Between 2017 and 2023, Mills sold 12 properties (53 dwelling units). Mills purchased 14 properties (82 dwelling units). 53 of the new purchases now have STR licenses.

Mills Properties with STR licenses = 127 dwelling units: Renters on this list have already had lease terminated or will very soon. (Includes all units at address unless otherwise noted.)

2069 Abbott

2114 Abbott

2126 Abbott

2128 Abbott

2104-2106 Abbott

5108-5110 Brighton

5114-5114.5 Brighton

2219-2223 Cable

4818 Long Branch (1 of 4 units)

5053 Long Branch

5127 Long Branch

5107-5111 Long Branch

4891 Lotus

4973-4979 Narragansett

5101, 5107 Narragansett (15 of 16 units)

4918-4924.5 Santa Monica

5076 Saratoga

5109-5119 Voltaire

5188 W Point Loma

5113-5123 W Point Loma

(The uplist includes 2 properties (12 units) where they applied for a TOT certificate. They haven’t obtained a STR License yet on those.)

In case you’re interested:

Mills Properties without STR licenses = 224 dwelling units There is no evidence that tenants on this list will be terminated for conversion to a short term rental, but he may in the future.

4865 Brighton

5025 Brighton

5050 Brighton

5053 Brighton

5057 Brighton

5116-5118 Brighton

5026 Cape May

4976 Long Branch

5025 Long Branch

5039 Long Branch

5040 Long Branch

5047 Long Branch

4657 Muir

4843 Niagara

4851 Niagara

4955 Niagara

5034 Niagara

4930 Santa Monica

5074-5080 Santa Monica

2137 Spray

4865 Voltaire

4876 Voltaire

5033 Voltaire

4682 W Point Loma

4686 W Point Loma

4690 W Point Loma

4912 W Point Loma