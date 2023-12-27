Gentrifying 3-Story Units for Sale at Newly Constructed Abbott and Muir Development in Ocean Beach

Well, it finally happened. The three, 3-story units built on the empty lot at Abbott and Muir have entered the housing market — each over $2 million dollars a piece.

The empty lot — used by neighbors for decades as a mini sports field — was coveted by various developers for years as they trooped to the OB Planning Board with their various proposals, only to have their plans shot down for various violations of the OB Community Plan.

Finally, somebody got it “right” and constructed the project – and now has placed two of them on the market.

2158 and 2166 Abbott are each listed as 3-story, 2 bedroom with en-suite bathroom and powder room, 2 car garage, second floor decks and a roof deck with a Jacuzzi. Fortunately or unfortunately, their immediate neighbors will also have a roof deck and Jacuzzi and their proximity will require screens, large plants or some other implements for privacy. One critic of the development cracked that with the roof top decks, “you can climb right onto your neighbor’s unit” or Jacuzzi.

An irony of the development process is that the OB Community Plan and the volunteer board elected to enforce it required developers to include eco-friendly devices, which are now being touted as ” environmentally conscious amenities” such as solar panels and tankless water heaters to include in their “beachside haven that combines contemporary luxury, stunning views, and eco-friendly living.”

Another irony is that their ocean views from the roof are partially blocked by three tall “McMansions” built last decade along West Pt Loma Blvd in violation of OB’s community plan rules.

This development is a prime example of gentrification in Ocean Beach; they’re definitely not affordable and represent opportunities of greed for future short-term vacation rental owners.

Will out-of-town investors scoop them up and turn them into cash-cows? Or will young couples with kids who can bring some stability to the local neighborhood win the lottery and buy them? Or will aging hippies who are now retired make the purchases with dreams of finally living a block from the beach? Or will a non-profit buy them and turn them into homes for the unhoused? Or will Point Loman refugees fleeing the homeless at H-Barracks snap them up?

Time will tell (probably a short time actually). And probably the offspring of the lucky buyers will have to deal with rising ocean waters cascading into their garages.