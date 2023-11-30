The Very Latest Update on Loma Portal’s Beloved Vintage Street Lamps

by on November 30, 2023 · 0 comments

in Ocean Beach

Here’s the very latest update on Loma Portal’s historic, vintage, 100-year old and beloved street lamps — from the folks who publish the Peninsula News (who are way more on top of this issue than the Rag):

For any links at Peninsula News, go here.

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Older Article: