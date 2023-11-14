OB Historical Society Presents: “Monsters on the Loose” by Richard Carrico — Thurs., Nov.16

On Thursday November 16th, Ocean Beach Historical Society welcomes old friend Richard Carrico who will tell stories from his new book Monsters on the Loose.

This all happens at 7:00 pm, Water’s Edge Church, 1984 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. in OB.

In early 1931 the city of San Diego was terrorized by the murders of three young women. None of the crimes were witnessed, the killings seemed unrelated, and forensic criminology was still in its infancy.

Has Richard solved one of these cold cases? Join Ocean Beach Historical Society to find out.

The monthly OBHS lecture series is always FREE and is still held in the sanctuary of Water’s Edge Church, 1984 Sunset Cliffs Blvd in Ocean Beach. Come on down!