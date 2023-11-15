Looking Underneath the Support Experts Give Gloria’s High-Density Plan for Hillcrest

By Paul Kruger

At first glance, t e results of the Union-Tribune’s “Econometer” published Nov. 10 indicate a 5-3 win among local experts for Mayor Todd Gloria’s proposal to greatly increase housing density in Hillcrest in “Is San Diego on the right course with its Hillcrest density plan?”

Three of the UT’s eight land using/housing/economic experts did reject the Mayor’’s plan, commenting that “20-30 story structures (in Hillcrest) “don’t make sense,” that there’s “no (legitimate) reason why Hillcrest is being singled out for a major increase in density,” and questioning the lack of “sufficient infrastructure, including schools, parking, traffic, public safety, water (and) sewer… to support increased population.”

But what about the five experts who voted “Yes”?

A closer look at their comments confirms they also have serious concerns about encouraging developers to build 20 to 30-story high-rises in a neighborhood dominated by historic homes, courtyard apartments, and newer three-to-seven story buildings.

SDSU economics professor David Ely said “increased housing density in Hillcrest is a positive development,” but offered a strongly-worded caveat. “…an additional 50,000 residents in the area seems overly aggressive,” Ely warned. “Housing construction and population growth cannot outpace the building of transportation and other needed infrastructure.”

USD professor Alan Gin — a go-to expert on the the local economy — qualified his “Yes” vote by stressing that “The plan is a good start, but needs more work in terms of providing the infrastructure (including amenities such as parks and libraries) that is necessary to sustain such a large development.”

Gin’s USD colleague Norm Miller focused on the need for sufficient parking for new development. “Our transit system options do not run frequently enough to simply delete parking requirements and force residents to consider ride-shares or waiting for infrequent public transit.”

MIT-educated business consultant Austin Neudecker said “we need additional development (in Hillcrest), but tempered his “Yes” vote with an acknowledgment that “The current plan feels aggressive and overly dependent on this specific area to burden substantial growth…We should endeavor to increase density responsibly and ensure we build the necessary infrastructure. I would prefer a broader plan spread across more areas.”

Lastly, Scripps Health CEO Chris Van Gorder urged the Mayor and City Council to “…proceed with caution and community input.” Van Gorder embraced high-rise construction as one strategy for providing affordable housing, but added this strongly-worded advice: “Let’s do so with adequate parking and infrastructure to improve, not just congest, the community.”

We must insist that the Mayor, his planning department, and our city council heed that sensible advice of experts who support — in concept — increased density and high-rise construction in Hillcrest.

Our elected and appointed officials must really listen to Hillcrest residents, not just stage phony “public input” sessions that limit discussion and ignore well-researched critiques of initial proposal. Our elected officials must insist that any increase in density include guaranteed funding for additional parks, libraries, water, sewer, and critical infrastructure, an expanded urban tree canopy, and adequate parking that reflects our city’s glaring lack of a functional public transit system.