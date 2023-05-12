Feeling a More Caring World

by Ernie McCray

Had a nice weekend at the

“The 2023 Annual Conference of

California Community College

Trustees”

at the

Monterey Plaza Hotel and Spa

with mi querida

who is a trustee.

And, hey,

these trustees

chose a truly

lovely place to meet.

And in this attractive setting|

they looked for ways

(in a nation that can’t quite cozy up to

and embrace

notions of diversity

and inclusion

and equity)

to honor such ideals

of togetherness,

of tolerance,

of acceptance,

delving into

“Transforming California’s Future

through Equity and Success,”

holding sessions

on how to best

serve the learning needs

of Queer folks

and Latinos

and African Americans

and Asian American Pacific Islanders…

Loving endeavors.

Because as more people-of-color succeed

the better off our country will be.

And such were the ingredients

of my nice weekend,

a beautiful venue

filled with equally beautiful people,

community college trustees

dedicated to creating learning environments

that are respectful

of all people,

no matter their ethnicity

or sexuality

or nationality.

That little stay

left my soul rested

and reinvigorated

with hope

that there can

be a more caring world

someday.