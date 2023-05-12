Feeling a More Caring World

by Ernie McCray
Had a nice weekend at the
“The 2023 Annual Conference of
California Community College
Trustees”
at the
Monterey Plaza Hotel and Spa
with mi querida
who is a trustee.
And, hey,
these trustees
chose a truly
lovely place to meet.
And in this attractive setting|
they looked for ways
(in a nation that can’t quite cozy up to
and embrace
notions of diversity
and inclusion
and equity)
to honor such ideals
of togetherness,
of tolerance,
of acceptance,
delving into
“Transforming California’s Future
through Equity and Success,”
holding sessions
on how to best
serve the learning needs
of Queer folks
and Latinos
and African Americans
and Asian American Pacific Islanders…
Loving endeavors.
Because as more people-of-color succeed
the better off our country will be.
And such were the ingredients
of my nice weekend,
a beautiful venue
filled with equally beautiful people,
community college trustees
dedicated to creating learning environments
that are respectful
of all people,
no matter their ethnicity
or sexuality
or nationality.
That little stay
left my soul rested
and reinvigorated
with hope
that there can
be a more caring world
someday.
