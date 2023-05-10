Demolition Threatens Mission Hills’ Red Bungalow

By Barry Hager – Mission Hills Heritage/ SOHO May-June 2023

For the last 110 years, the Craftsman bungalow now affectionately known as the “Red Bungalow” or the “Red House,” has graced the northeast corner of Fort Stockton Drive and Goldfinch Street near the eastern entrance to the Mission Hills neighborhood.

The bungalow at 850 Fort Stockton Drive was built in 1912 for Perry and Olive Griswold, whose family lived there for more than 20 years. The Red Bungalow is unusual in that it was originally built as a duplex with two full-size porches, one facing Fort Stockton and the other facing Goldfinch. Featuring two clinker brick chimneys, a low-pitched roofline, multiple gables, and wide eaves, the bungalow embodies Arts and Crafts aesthetics.

In 1947, as the surrounding area changed after World War II, the bungalow began a new use as the Mission Hills Pet Shop, a Mission Hills fixture for over 40 years. In 1996, the bungalow became Maison En Provence, also known as “The Little French Store,” operated by Marielle and Pascal Giai. Generations of Mission Hills and other residents have memories of visiting both stores.

When Marielle and Pascal retired in 2021, a Los Angeles-based developer bought the property and the lots surrounding the bungalow. Initially, in 2021, the developer/owner sought a preliminary review to determine whether the building was historically significant. This report to the City of San Diego concluded that the building was eligible for designation under multiple criteria.

The report also disclosed that the developer planned a multi-story project on the site and claimed that, despite the bungalow’s historical value, it would need to be removed or demolished. Upon learning of these plans, Mission Hills residents embarked on a petition drive. With 1,161 signatures, they presented their petition to the city in 2022.

However, in its continued quest to demolish the Red Bungalow, the developer recently submitted an entirely new historical research report. This second report, from a different consultant, blatantly ignores, and is completely at odds with, the first report and concludes that the Red Bungalow is not eligible for designation under any criteria. This suggests that the developer is “result shopping” with consultants, in hopes of achieving its goal of demolishing the building.

Furthermore, the developer’s new report places great emphasis on the building’s deteriorated condition. In 2022, the developer removed various original materials from the building, including a portion of a porch balustrade and multiple sections of siding, exposing these areas to the elements, and accelerating the property’s deterioration. To date, the developer has not replaced any of these materials or otherwise sought to protect the structure.

Mission Hills Heritage disagrees with the developer’s new report and, given the community’s high interest in saving the Red Bungalow, the group has submitted detailed comments to city staff. SOHO has also submitted comments challenging the developer’s recent report. The Red Bungalow is an early example of adaptive re-use for a new purpose and it is our hope that the proposed project will be modified to incorporate the Red Bungalow for yet another use.

The city’s Historical Resources Board is very likely to consider the Red Bungalow for historical designation in the coming months. Mission Hills Heritage will update the community when we learn the hearing date. Hopefully, this beloved bungalow and long-time corner beacon will be restored, preserved, and enjoyed for many generations to come.