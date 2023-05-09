Head of Circulate San Diego Has Been Soliciting Donations to the Non-Profit While Serving on La Mesa City Council

By Jeff McDonald / San Diego Union-Tribune / May 7, 2023

Last month, La Mesa Vice Mayor Colin Parent signed a public disclosure acknowledging he solicited a $5,500 donation from a major developer to Circulate San Diego, the charity for which he serves as chief executive officer.

It was the 68th time in the last five years that Parent reported seeking cash contributions to his employer, according to records released by the La Mesa City Clerk’s Office at the request of The San Diego Union-Tribune. Since April 2018, the La Mesa Democrat has disclosed almost $700,000 in what are called behested payments — donations to charities by companies and individuals that are made at the suggestion, or behest, of an elected or appointed official. All of the contributions were directed to Circulate San Diego, which Parent has run for years.

The second-term council member, who announced last month that he is running for state Assembly, said there is nothing unusual about steering donations to his employer.

But political experts and good-government groups say the behested payments are questionable. For Parent as an elected official to ask donors for money to support an organization that he also manages raises the specter of conflicts of interest, they said. “Even if everything is legal, the public perception is horrible,” said Sean McMorris of California Common Cause, a nonprofit group that promotes government transparency.

“As an elected official, when you’re involved in this kind of activity, where money is exchanged at an elected official’s request, the public has every right to question whether a public official’s loyalty is with that donor or with the public,” McMorris said of the solicited donations.

For the balance of this article, please go here.