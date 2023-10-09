New Homeless Camping Site Near Balboa Park Is Too Isolated and Without Permanent Utilities

By Geoff Page

The Rag had occasion to revisit the city’s homeless parking lot camp site at the City’s Maintenance Operations Yard Friday morning, October 6. During that visit, a couple of surprising bits of news were discovered.

It was learned that the city is building a new, bigger campsite and that the city has obtained an extension on the existing parking lot site permit.

Checking the news media following the visit did not reveal any information about the new campsite or the extension for the current site.

On Saturday, October 7, however, there was a brief mention in the Union Tribune about the mayor’s press conference on Thursday, October 7. During that conference, the account related the following about the new site.

O Lot

During a press conference Thursday, Mayor Todd Gloria said about 400 insulated tents would soon be available at O Lot, near the Naval Medical Center in Balboa Park. Each could accommodate two people, meaning up to 800 could potentially receive cots and sleeping bags.

A specific start date and the names of the organizations that will be in charge were not immediately known.

Clearly, not much information there.

During the Friday visit, an employee of the company managing the parking lot site pointed to the new site due north on a hill above Pershing Drive. A cyclone fence with the green privacy screen was clearly visible from the Operations yard.

The employee said that the new site would have 500 tents. This figure was 100 more than the 400 sites mayor said. The employee also said the new site was not paved, it consisted of hard packed dirt.

The Rag decided to have a look.

Looking at the site first from Google Maps, it was discovered it was at the very southern tip of Balboa Park. Maps showed three parking lots that were used for overflow parking. Using the Google Earth Pro history function, the lots showed as completely filled with cars at some times and vacant at others. It appeared these were overflow lots.

This writer visited the site on Saturday, October 7. It was not easy to get to because much of the land in the area belongs to the Navy, with no access. It appears the site is accessed off of Park Blvd. from Inspiration Point Way or through the Navy’s land.

The site was finally located. The campsites are on three terraces. They look like this:

Here is the view from the site looking southwest with the terraces to the left of the picture.

Counting the pallets from the pictures showed each terrace has seven rows of 15 tent sites each. That would mean the total number is 315 sites. Apparently, 315 is “about 400” according to the mayor.

These pictures were taken Saturday afternoon and there was no sign of any activity on a site that is obviously far from complete. No apparent urgency here.

The surface area of the terraces appears to be compacted decomposed granite, or DG. This surface will not be reflecting heat like an asphalt surface. The tents will be on pallets, which are visible in the pictures. This did not happen in the parking lot site. However, when it rains, the ground around the tents may become messy.

There are some serious problems with this site. The biggest is that the site is very isolated. There is no easy way to get from this site just to Park Blvd. From there it will be necessary to take a bus or a cab to access stores, there is nothing within walking distance. It is much more isolated than the parking lot camp that also has access issues.

The other major problem is that the site has no permanent utilities. Temporary electrical power is strung on temporary power poles. There does not appear to be water at the site and there certainly is not any sanitary sewer. The city picked another site that will need to be serviced by temporary services, which can be expensive. While at the parking lot camp, for example, a 1500-gallon truck arrived to supply the camp’s fresh water.

One wonders that, with all the real estate the city has, why some kind of interior accommodations out of the weather and with existing utilities, cannot be found. One has to wonder how far past this tent city the mayor has planned. If at all.

Information about the permit extension for the parking lot site could not be obtained over the weekend but will be pursued.