October 2023 Events from the Ocean Beach Green Center

All events are online and free unless stated otherwise

Every Saturday 10:30 am. Climate Mobilization Coalition Meetings October 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th. Keep up-to-date on climate issues and Climate Action events. To register email Jon Findley at jon@climatemobsd.org. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization/

October Saturday’s Live stream at 11 am for updates on Friendship Park Friendship Park is a place where families and friends unite, transcending borders. Let’s make Friendship Park a park, not a prison, and stop the construction of 30-foot walls through the park. More info: https://www.facebook.com/FofPark

October 10th Tuesday Climate Action Party: Our Fragile Moment By Climate Action Now Recommended by CleanEarth4Kids Join us as renowned climatologist, Dr. Michael E. Mann, discusses his extraordinary new book, Our Fragile Moment, with Climate Action Now President Tim Guinee. The book aims to help readers appreciate the gravity of the unfolding climate crisis while emboldening them to act before it truly becomes too late. There will be time for audience questions and, of course, we will all TAKE ACTIONS to address the climate crisis during the event. More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/climate-action-party-our-fragile-moment-tickets-725453339467

October 11th Wednesday 1 pm – 3pm Code Pink’s Book Presentation: A War Without Bombs: the Social, Political and Economic Impact of Sanctions Against Venezuela Recommended by Peace San Diego and Peace Resource Center Join us for the presentation of this groundbreaking book that exposes the nefarious agenda behind US economic aggression towards Venezuela. With its powerful collection of essays, infographics, and interviews, “A War Without Bombs” aims to offer a detailed analysis of the devastating effects of US sanctions, as well as the inspiring stories of grassroots resistance against them. Be a part of this incredible opportunity to engage with experts on the topic, ask questions during the Q&A, and explore ways to take action against this brutal policy. By joining this presentation, you are also supporting independent journalism and progressive media in the fight against corporate interests. More info: https://www.facebook.com/prcsd/

October 11th Wednesday 6:30 pm Distinguished Lecture Series Angela Davis Event by Joan Kroc Institute for Peace and Justice 5998 Alcala Park San Diego 92110 Join us for an evening with activist, scholar, and educator Angela Davis. She will speak on American history and prisons. This event is sold out. Registration is required for this event and waiting list. More info: https://www.sandiego.edu/events/peace/detail.php?_focus=90090

October 11th Wednesday 7 pm Webinar “Groundbreaking”: California Takes on Big Oil Recommended by Peace San Diego California’s climate accountability lawsuit against major fossil fuels corporations is groundbreaking, especially so because California is the first major fossil fuel-producing state to file a climate accountability lawsuit. The lawsuit relies on attribution science, which marshals evidence linking such impacts as wildfires, coastal erosion, drought, and heat waves to climate change. The lawsuit targets the role the American Petroleum Institute (API) has played in the fossil fuel industry’s climate deception conspiracy. If successful, California will create a fund to pay for recovery from extreme events and for mitigation and adaptation efforts. In addition, the California Legislature recently passed two bills to strengthen corporate climate disclosures. Mandatory and standardized corporate disclosures are necessary to prevent companies from employing greenwashing and data cherry-picking to misrepresent corporate actions or plans. More info: https://peaceandjustice.org/california-takes-on-big-oil/

October 12th Thursday 10 am – 11 am Tech Clean California Data Webinar Event recommended by San Diego Building Electrification Coalition

Join TECH Clean California subject matter experts in a data deep-dive exploring topics including: – What are the key drivers of differences in heat pump HVAC project costs? – What is the frequency and cost of panel upgrades performed alongside TECH Clean California projects, and what affects this? – How is energy used in California homes? What does household energy use tell us about the opportunity for heat pump installations? – What are the electricity, gas, and greenhouse gas impacts from several hundred TECH Clean California projects? – What are the utility bill outcomes for recipients of TECH Clean California incentives? More info: https://sdbec.org/event/tech-clean-california-data-webinar/

October 12th Thursday 5:30 pm “Environmental Dashboard” (ED) Technology Event by North County Climate Change Alliance What is Community “Environmental Dashboard” (ED) Technology? How can it Foster and Empower Community Engagement, Sustainability and Climate Resilience? Our modern lifestyles have caused most humans to lose connection with the natural world. We are insulated from the consequences of our actions and may not even be aware of how these actions affect the environment. How can we tap into the feedback mechanisms that served us in the past in today’s modern world to foster and empower community engagement, sustainability, and climate resilience? In this talk, we will learn about “Environmental Dashboard” (ED) technology, which is now implemented in several organizations and communities. This exciting technology reconnects people with the natural world by making flows of resources visible and promoting sustainable thought and action. Extensive research demonstrates that exposure to ED content significantly enhances systems thinking and pro-environmental and pro-community social norms and behaviors. How might we expand dashboard digital signage throughout organizations and cities to promote a more unified effort to take climate action and encourage pro-environmental and pro-community behaviors? More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1480192149398199

October 13th Friday (11am-7pm) October 14th Saturday (11am-7pm) October 15th Sunday (11am-5pm) Fright for Future Centro Cultural de la Raza 2004 Park Blvd, San Diego 92101; Fright for Future is a haunted maze of “true terrors” bringing scary issues such as climate change, pollution, and animal rights to light this Halloween! There will be several haunted attractions within the maze that are both scary and educational. Each attraction will have a QR code to scan to learn more about the issues portrayed in the display. This event is recommended for ages 10 and up. 2023 Haunted Attractions: Biohazard Unit, Fur-Eaky, Dead Sea, Ghost Netting, Chainsaw Massacre, Killer Dinner, Mad Scientist, Slasher Forest, Killer Look, Poacher Camp, Butcher Shop, The Cage, Witches’ Cauldron, The Circus and Apocalypse. This event is in partnership with DxE (Direct Action Everywhere), Kind Heart Coalition, Global Conservation Force, CAFT (Coalition to Abolish the Fur Trade), Shark Allies, I love A Clean San Diego, SanDiego350, and PETA. Thank you to our funders: PETA’s SOS (Students Opposing Speciesism) grant, VegFund grant, The Awesome Foundation grant, A Well-Fed World grant. Learn more about the event here: https://www.activistattitude.com/fright-for-future Follow us on Instagram: @frightforfuture

October 14th Saturday 10:30 am – 12 pm Miramar Greenery to You: Compost, Mulch & Wood Chips Event by Solana Center Valencia Park/Malcolm X Library, 5148 Market Street, San Diego 92114. Learn about the City of San Diego-operated Miramar Greenery composting facility, the compost process, and environmental benefits. You’ll also learn how compost can help you save money, time, and resources, and how you can easily get compost, mulch, and wood chips for your garden, landscape, or farm. Fun fact: if you’re a City of San Diego resident, you can pick up 2 cubic yards of compost and 4? mulch from the Greenery for free with proof of residency! FREE compost samples will be available to take home following the workshop! Please bring a five-gallon bucket, tub, or container to fill and take compost home. More info: https://solanacenter.org/inspire_events/miramar-greenery-to-you-compost-mulch-wood-chips-valencia-park/

October 14th Saturday 9 am – 3 pm 2023 FALL CALIFORNIA NATIVE PLANT SALE Event by California Native Plant Society – San Diego Chapter Liberty Station at Cushing and Dewey The California Native Plant Society is a statewide nonprofit organization seeking to increase understanding and appreciation of California’s native plants and to preserve them in their natural habitat through scientific activities, education, conservation, and restoration. More info: https://www.cnpssd.org/fall-plant-sale

October 14th Saturday 5 pm – 9 pm ¡Salud by the Sea! – Think Dignity’s 2023 Gala Museum of Contemporary Art Thank you for your interest in attending our annual fundraising gala! While our tickets are sold out, you can still make an impact in uplifting and empowering San Diegans experiencing homelessness by donating on this page or participating in our Silent Auction on October 14th here on GiveButter. We thank you for generosity and support in working alongside us to advance basic dignity for people experiencing homelessness! More info: https://givebutter.com/c/saludbythesea?fbclid=IwAR3tWrXURm6_8l6tFfeZhdzsZRNVxrLtQGMsQavPkyeRnRGNjiJfumQglLI and https://www.thinkdignity.org/

October 14th Saturday 3 pm Amnesty International Group 137 San Diego. We have been around for 50 years and continue to meet monthly to write letters on urgent actions and plan our events. We’ll be holding in-person meetings on 2nd Saturdays of each month at 3 pm at Mazara Trattoria 2302 30th St. San Diego 92104 Will also occasionally hold virtual meetings with guest speakers on various human rights issues More info: http://amnestysd.org/meeting.

October 14th Saturday 10 am – 3 pm EV Day 2023 Recommended by Electric Vehicle Association Snapdragon Stadium 2101 Stadium Way San Diego 92108 Test drive a wide assortment of EV types in a pressure-free environment. Choose from an assortment of new EVs to test drive. EVs adapted with hand controls will also be available to test drive. Talk with local dealers in a pressure-free environment. Chat with local EV owners about their experiences. Learn about at-home and public charging. Get information on EV rebates, incentives, and pricing plans. More info: https://www.sdge.com/residential/electric-vehicles/power-your-drive/ev-day-2023

October 14th Saturday 4 pm After the Rain: A Chorale Concert Event by Sorelle San Diego and San Diego North Coast Singers San Dieguito United Methodist Church 170 Calle Magdalena Encinitas. Directed by Michelle Risling and accompanied by Anna Juliar, Sorelle will perform creative choral works exploring the concept of peace as the calm that comes after a storm. The repertoire includes We Are the Storm by Chickasaw composer Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate, with text by renowned American poet, Charles Anthony Silvestri, and Stephen Paulus’ unique Day Break, based on an Aboriginal Australian poem that personifies the sun as a woman. After the Rain by Sarah Quartel, which inspires the concert’s title, reminds us that there is beauty to be found in troubled times, and Barbara Baker’s beloved arrangement of Charles Albert Tindley’s gospel song, The Storm Is Passing Over. Ticket proceeds will benefit Operation Hope North County, a nonprofit that offers safety to San Diego women and families facing homelessness as they rebuild their lives and reclaim independence. $10 – $20 More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/322413186972669/?acontext=%7B%22source%22%3A%2229%22%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3A%22plan_user_invited%22%2C%22action_history%22%3A%22null%22%7D¬if_id=1696729204850699¬if_t=plan_user_invited&ref=notif

October 14th Saturday October Water Drop! Event by Border Angels Join us as we drop off water and other life-saving items in the desert. More details about the event will be provided once you are selected to join. This event is on a first-come, first-serve basis as we limit our events based on the need for the drops. Filling out this form does not guarantee a spot. Visit the link in bio or bit.ly/WATER-OCT to sign up. For any questions or more info email Osvaldo@borderangels.org or call the office at 619-487-0249. More info: https://www.facebook.com/BorderAngels

October 14th & 15th – San Diego (9am-12pm) and October 21st & 22nd – Santee (9am-12pm) River Blitz Event by San Diego River Park Foundation River Blitz is a field survey of the lower 20+ miles of the San Diego River mapping trash and pollution. 3-6 person teams of community scientists walk the riverbed in the City of Santee and San Diego and document what they see on a special app, called Mappler. This data informs our programs throughout the year, plays an important role in developing a State of the River report, and is shared with multiple partners. This is a wonderful opportunity for members of the community who are interested in environmental conservation, community science, outdoor adventures, data analysis, and community engagement. Join in the annual effort to collect and update our incredible data set of trash along the San Diego Riverbed. No experience is necessary. Volunteer Training (by ZOOM): Oct. 10 & 19 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm. More info: https://sandiegoriver.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=845389

October 14th Saturday 6pm Film “Salt Of The Earth” Event by Party for Socialism and Liberation – San Diego San Diego Justice Center! 7151 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego 92115 Join us for the 1954 iconic film and afterwards, we’ll have a discussion about labor rights and struggle. Right now, we’re seeing workers rise up in various sectors and WIN! By studying labor history, we can better understand how to win liberation from capitalist exploitation and economic justice for all working class and oppressed people. Workers make the world run; workers should run the world! More info: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=703116805182238&set=a.223297343164189

October 15th Sunday 12 pm Israelism: Voices from the Holy Land online film salon Event by Jewish Voice for Peace San Diego Join us in attending the Voices from the Holy Land online film salon of Israelism (2022 film) and live panel with director Eric Axelman of TIkkun Olam Productions, Simone Zimmerman of IfNotNow, Lubna Alzaroo, PhD and Peter Beinart of Jewish Currents. Israel is central to the political and cultural life of the American Jewish community. But it has also become a deeply divisive subject, as painful generational cracks have emerged within the Jewish community over the Israel-Palestine conflict, inspiring argument, protest, and even censorship. Focusing on the stories of 2 young Americans raised to defend Israel at all costs, “Israelism” traces their awakening to Israel’s dehumanization of Palestinians and the ongoing violence of the occupation. The film explores the past, present, and future of the relationship between American Jews and Israel, as growing numbers question whether support for Israel should condition and define their Jewish identity. Featuring a range of American Jewish thinkers, community leaders and activists, “Israelism” asks how and why Israel became the cornerstone of American Judaism, what the consequences have been, and what will happen as divisions continue to grow. More Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1322266465052667/?ref=newsfeed and https://www.jvpnorthjersey.org/calendar/israelism-voices-from-the-holy-land-film-salon/#:~:text=Featuring%20a%20range%20of%20American,as%20divisions%20continue%20to%20grow.

October 15th Sunday 5 pm Film SOS – THE SAN ONOFRE SYNDROME: Nuclear Power’s Legacy recommended by Peace San Diego and Peace Resource Center Filmed over 12 years, SOS – THE SAN ONOFRE SYNDROME: Nuclear Power’s Legacy dramatically chronicles how Southern California residents came together to force the shutdown of an aging nuclear power plant only to be confronted by an alarming reality: tons of nuclear waste left near a popular beach, only 100 feet from the rising sea, that — with radioactivity lasting millions of years—menaces present and future generations. The film portrays San Onofre as a microcosm of this national problem – the mismanagement of lethal radioactive waste. As temporary containers decay, a nationwide crisis emerges, and the race to avert catastrophe becomes a stark countdown against time. More info: https://sanonofresyndrome.com/

October 15th Sunday Noon End Fossil Fuels Rally Event by The Climate Mobilization Coalition and others. 333 West Broadway San Diego 92101 at the front of the plaza on Broadway between the two Federal Courthouses. There will be music, pizza, and speakers from various community groups and for all who attend the enjoyment of knowing they showed up and added their voices to the growing consensus that fossil fuels must be replaced by a whole nation renewable energy system with storage for everything. For those who show up Woody Allen’s quote is relevant: “90% of success in life is just showing up.” More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization

October 15th Sunday 1 pm – 3 pm On the third Sunday of every month, our Street Dog Coalition San Diego team offers free veterinary care for pets of the homeless and near-homeless. Basic medical care includes exams, vaccinations, parasite control, spay/neuter vouchers etc. Dogs and cats welcome San Diego Clinic Father Joe’s Villages 1501 Imperial Avenue San Diego 92101 More info and guidelines: https://www.thestreetdogcoalition.org/clinics-and-events/san-diego-father-joes-villages

October 16th Monday 5:30 pm – 8 pm Humanitarian Crisis at the Border Event by Activist San Diego Joyce Beers Community Center, 3900 Vermont St, San Diego 92103 Join us for our October CommUnity Summit to discuss the humanitarian crisis occurring in our border region. Guest panelists will share their reflections from the front line. Listen to firsthand reports from organizers and volunteers who have been showing up to support the influx of refugees being released into San Diego and those stuck at the border fence. Discuss what we can do to help. 5pm in person gathering for potluck style refreshments, 6pm on zoom Register: bit.ly/Oct2023ASD More info: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=713010270856362&set=a.632348715589185

October 17th Tuesday 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm Webinar: Discussion on “Exposure” the book that inspired the film “Dark Waters” on PFAS pollution with Robert Bilott. Recommended by CleanEarth4Kids “Exposure” follows the incredible true story of the lawyer who spent two decades building a case against DuPont for its use of the hazardous chemical PFOA, uncovering the worst case of environmental contamination in history—affecting virtually every person on the planet—and the conspiracy that kept it a secret for sixty years. More info: https://milwaukeeriverkeeper.my.salesforce-sites.com/apex/volunteerEventRegisterPageBootstrap?cid=7014S000000HYHgQAO

October 18th Wednesday 9 am San Diegans for Gun Violence Prevention Webinar: From Awareness to Action: Addressing Guns, Intimate Partner Homicide, and Generational Trauma (Moms Demand Action) Join us for a discussion during Domestic Violence Awareness Month as we delve into the intersections of guns, intimate partner homicide, and generational trauma. Together, we will uncover the deadly connection that exists and explore how it affects families and communities across the country. More info: https://sd4gvp.org/calendar-4/

October 19th Thursday 8 am – 5 pm The Annual Gathering for San Diego County Food Vision 2030 Event by San Diego Food System Alliance California Center for the Arts, Escondido 340 North Escondido Boulevard Escondido 92025 Every fall San Diegans come together and share stories and ideas for how we can invest in our local food economy, preserve agricultural land and soils, elevate wages and working conditions for food and farm workers, advancing community ownership and cooperative food business models, promote food sovereignty, and more. $40 – $80 More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-3rd-annual-gathering-for-san-diego-county-food-vision-2030-tickets-677013173627?aff=oddtdtcreator

October 21st. Saturday 10 am – 1 pm San Diego FixIt Clinic Event by San Diego FixIt Clinic, Positive Phee and Zero Waste San Diego Carlsbad City (Dove) Library 1775 Dove Lane Carlsbad 92011 Bring your broken, non-functioning item: electronics, appliances, computers, toys, bicycles, clothes, etc. for assessment, disassembly, and possible repair. We’ll provide workspace, specialty tools, and guidance to help you disassemble and troubleshoot your item. Whether we fix it or not, you’ll learn more about how it was manufactured and how it worked. We will also be hosting several booths and workshops on reuse, repair, and recycling with a Halloween Theme This is a family-friendly event: children are heartily invited! More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/266385549538486/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

October 22nd Sunday noon National Rally and March Against Police Brutality Event by Racial Justice Coalition San Diego County Administration 1600 Pacific Hwy San Diego 92101 Sheriff Martinez’s jails just produced in custody death #12 We had a record 20 deaths last year and we beat out Rikers Island for in custody deaths! Stand with the impacted families and demand Sheriff Martinez end the killing fields!!! More info: https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=629094642735110&set=a.555913643386544

October 27th Friday 8 am – 6 pm 2023 San Diego Green Building Conference & Expo BUILDING POSITIVE: CULTIVATING A REGENERATIVE FUTURE UC San Diego Park & Market 1100 Market St San Diego 92101 This is San Diego’s premier event for green building professionals from all fields of expertise to come together to share ideas, inspiration and connection. This year we are partnering with the World Woman Foundation’s Sustainability Forum taking place on Thursday, October 26th at UC San Diego Park & Market. Join both days of this exciting collaboration to hear from visionary leaders, activists, entrepreneurs, academics, artists, and policymakers. $135 to $275 More info: https://www.sd-gbc.org/sdgbce23

October 28th Saturday 10 am – 2 pm Fall at the Farm Event by Wild Willow Farm We are excited to invite you to a day of fun and celebration At Wild Willow Farm, we are passionate about regenerative agriculture, education, and connecting with our local community. This event is our way of sharing the joys of farm life with you! This event is free and suited for all ages. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/710216361149527/?ref=newsfeed

To keep up to date on Women’s rights go to: Women’s March San Diego https://womensmarchsd.org/ and https://www.facebook.com/womensmarchsandiego/?ref=page_internal

They also recommend the following groups: Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Women’s March, MoveOn, UltraViolet, ACLU, the Liberate Abortion Coalition, SEIU, NARAL Pro-Choice America, United State of Women, and MomsRising

For Black Lives Matter and other communities of concern connections check out our list of social justice groups. Also, many environmental groups are now embracing communities of concern, especially Climate groups that work on climate justice. Go to “get involved page” for their links http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html

An excellent source for events and credible information from local and national sources is Peace San Diego at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PeaceSanDiego

A good source for events related to climate change and sustainability issues is San Diego Climate Action Network https://www.sdclimatenetwork.org/calendar/

New events are always happening…. please check http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/events-calendar.html for updates to the event list

Also visit our “get involved” tab http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html for various group’s websites. Check their events page for their habitat restoration work parties, beach clean-ups, committee meetings, workshops, field trips etc.