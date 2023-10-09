The ‘Angles in the House’ Will Decide the 2024 Election, Part 1

By Colleen O’Connor

Chaos reigns.

Emergency declarations of war (Israel v. Hamas, Ukraine v. Russia); earthquakes in Afghanistan, massive migration across borders, global economic uncertainty, gun violence, mayhem in the U.S. House of Representatives with the “’first in history’ ouster of the Speaker, at least 538 mass shootings reported so far this year in the United States, and seemingly no one able “to navigate through ambiguity, be adaptable to change, and ultimately create structure where it doesn’t exist.”

Watch the news. See the chaos. Political theater. No governance. No apparent solutions, yet real-world consequences.

Hence, the hottest new college degree — Chaos Studies.

This chaos has exploded before. Think two world wars.

In her memoir, Looking for Trouble, Virginia Cowles, the trailblazing Sunday Times war correspondent who covered the front lines of the Spanish Civil war and the 1930s aftermath that led to World War II, eerily echoes today’s fears.

“Somehow it was always difficult to grasp that these were the actual combats on which civilization depended.”

“Peasants drawn from the villages of Spain to fight Europe’s first war against totalitarianism.”

Convention used to be so simple. So rigid. So banal. And so harmful. Designed to proscribe the roles for power and/or wealth. Especially re: women.

“The Angel in the House,” a narrative poem by Coventry Patmore, first published in 1854 and expanded until 1862, captures that myopathy.

Its premise was concise. Women belonged in the house. Not THE House as in Congress.

But, cleaning, cooking, raising children and never, ever contradicting their husbands.

She was to be the moral guardian in all things. Blessed Be Drudgery, published in 1896 also promoted that girdling of women’s choices as “the secret of all culture.”

Virginia Woolf satirized the ideal of femininity depicted in the Angels’ poem, writing:

“She [the perfect wife] was intensely sympathetic. She was immensely charming. She was utterly unselfish. She excelled in the difficult arts of family life. She sacrificed daily. If there was a chicken, she took the leg; if there was a draught she sat in it … Above all, she was pure.”

This “before times” command performance playhouse still boasts millions of adherents.

Despite working two centuries to gain suffrage for women, the 60s liberation movement, rights to own property, no-fault divorce, the #MeToo movement and the codification of Roe v. Wade (for women’s health care rights), this repression still exists.

“Anti-abortion advocates scored a big win on June 24, 2022, when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, restricting women’s health care rights.”

But the political tables are turning.

Abortion has been on the ballot in seven states since that landmark court decision one year ago and in each instance, in red states and blue states, anti-abortion advocates have lost.”

In addition, women have won two Nobel Prizes this year. One for medicine. Katalin Karikó re: the “discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.”

Another for Peace. Narges Mohammadi for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all. Altogether, the regime has arrested her 13 times, convicted her five times, and sentenced her to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes.

The motto “Woman – Life – Freedom” – suitably expresses the dedication and work of Narges Mohammadi.

Yet, chaos, authoritarianism, strong man antics and real fears of civil and possible world war have exploded. I hold to my March 2021 OB Rag prediction.

Prediction#1: Liz Cheney is going to be the first Republican female minority leader after Kevin McCarthy is ditched. She sees the future and it isn’t Trumpism.

Why? I wrote then.

“The reasons for Pelosi’s 2022 re-election bid are several; to avoid any “lame duck” status; to engineer a special election for her daughter’s candidacy; to finally vanquish Trump; or to become the avenging angel for women.

“Yes, the most Machiavellian plot, to simply deprive Trumpian ally, McCarthy, of the Speakership and reward Liz Cheney for her January 6th “profile in courage.”

“Or something else, all together!”

“She wins even if she loses! An enviable position to hold. Stay tuned.”

How? Part II.”