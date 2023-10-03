Midway Rising Drops Middle-Income Family Units From Redevelopment Plan – Council Members Angered

Midway Rising, the redevelopment team selected to remake the 48 acres at the Sports Arena property, has dropped the 250 middle-income family residential units from its plan. Instead it will build “market-rate” units. The 200-room hotel has also been removed from its plan. These moves have angered some City Council members

Housing for middle-income families is distinct from affordable housing, and includes units deed-restricted for families making between 80 percent and 120 percent of the area median income.

As U-T reporter Jennifer van Grove reported:

The project includes 2,000 affordable units, meaning units deed restricted for families making 80 percent or less of the area median income — a non-negotiable requirement memorialized in the exclusive negotiation agreement between the city and the development team.

That’s because the selection process was driven by California’s Surplus Land Act, which is designed to maximize affordable housing on land no longer needed by municipalities.

The changes were announced by Penny Maus, head of the city’s real estate department, who also was careful to note that the dropped elements were not required in the original deal between the city and Midway Rising.

It’s important to always remember that Brad Termini, CEO of Zephyr, one of the key players within Midway Rising, and Termini’s spouse were Mayor Todd Gloria’s top mayoral campaign contributors before the Council selected the redevelopment team to redevelop the Midway arena area.

Anyhow, Maus’ announcement didn’t sit well with some Council members. van Grove quotes Councilmember Marni von Wilpert:

“You’re telling us that this venture that has two billionaires at the helm, who between them own four or five national sports franchises, can’t figure out how to build 250 middle-income housing units for us?

We have a homelessness crisis. We have an affordability crisis. We picked your team because we believed you. You have billionaires at the helm, please figure this out and put the 250 units back in and help us get what we deserve for our property.”

Of course, von Wilpert was among the majority of the Council that chose Gloria’s recommendation a year ago.

Councilmembers Raul Campillo and Vivian Moreno were also upset. (Campillo voted against Midway Rising and Moreno was absent the day of the vote, if my memory serves me.)

Moreno is quoted:

“This is an extremely important project to ensure that we are building housing that people in the middle-income categories — teachers, firefighters, police officers and others — can realistically have access to. And I feel that we are leaving them behind with this project.

The loss of these units is obviously not a good sign. And I am concerned that with the rising interest rates that have been mentioned here that the amount of deed-restricted units will be further reduced as well.”

Some council members also questioned the development team’s decision to scrap its hotel, a change that von Wilpert said eliminates jobs for unionized hospitality workers.

Our own Jen Campbell, however, was more understanding of the changes. She said:

“We have to realize that when you build something, anything, no matter whether it’s on half an acre or 48.5 acres, you run into stuff you didn’t expect. This is a blighted neighborhood that needs to be upgraded. It will be upgraded. It will be beautiful. It will be pleasant to live in. It’s OK. We’re going to be alright.”

Of course, Campbell was instrumental in both pushing for the sports arena redevelopment — after all, it’s her district — and getting the 30-foot height limit removed in the Midway. It doesn’t really matter that the voters in District 2 — her constituents — voted against the ballot measure and weren’t consulted on the other.

Termini told the Union-Tribune that building middle-income housing was becoming more difficult to finance because of rising interest rates and “other market conditions.” “The bond market to produce middle-income housing has essentially evaporated in this financial climate.”

With this statement, Termini implies that the bond market to produce market-rate housing is doing much better.

van Grove reports:

A year ago, San Diego City Council members selected the Midway Rising development team to redo the city’s property at 3220, 3240, 3250 and 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. with 4,250 residential units, a new 16,000-seat arena, 250,000 square feet of commercial space, and 20 acres of plaza and park space. …

The Midway Rising team comprises market-rate housing developer Zephyr, sports-and-entertainment venue operator Legends (formed by an ownership group that includes the Jones family of the Dallas Cowboys) and affordable housing builder Chelsea Investment Corp. In June, a subsidiary of billionaire Stan Kroenke’s real estate firm The Kroenke Group took a 90 percent ownership interest in the Midway Rising entity.

Midway Rising is supposed to submit a detailed project description to the city before the end of the month.

The original proposed 200-room hotel just west of the new arena got the kibosh because “the team discovered a 96-inch sewer line near the new arena location, forcing the group to shift the arena onto the hotel site. The sewer line, which was not disclosed to development teams during the city’s real estate competition, also renders more than an acre of land off-limits to development, Termini said.”