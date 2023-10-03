Up for Review at OB Planners: Valvoline Station and Dish Wireless — Wed., Oct.4th

There’s 2 projects up for review at the Wednesday, Oct. 4th monthly meeting of the OB Planning Board.

The first one is the Valvoline Oil Changing Station at the corner of W. Pt Loma Blvd and Sunset Cliffs Blvd at 4805 WPL. The Project Review Committee did not recommend or deny the project but voted to have it presented to the full board with the applicant providing alternative exterior finishes compatible with the OB Community Plan and a “visibility triangle” at Lotus and Sunset Cliffs. (See agenda PRC minutes below.)

The second project is the Dish Wireless at the Masonic Lodge. The Project Review Committee recommended approval conditional on the applicant providing the updated and cumulative EME report as required by the City of San Diego. (See agenda PRC minutes below.)

A special message from Kevin Hastings, Vice-Chair: see links below for the 2 projects on agenda:

Valvoline at 4805 W Point Loma Blvd

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/11-EcaMvaTmCpkpzheKJWQrn2S125KzkG?usp=sharing

After the PRC meeting, the applicant provided an updated file “VOIC OB Board 4 10-4-23 (002).pdf” I also reorganized the project files for clarity.

Dish Wireless at 1711 Sunset Cliffs (Masonic Lodge)https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ThCfdZYgGhYnusyqcLv3aPQwziqTMXYb?usp=sharing

Note, I am still waiting on the applicant to confirm attendance for Wednesday. There are no new documents here since the PRC meeting 2 weeks ago.

Meeting at the OB Recreation Center at 4726 Santa Monica Ave., the board opens the meeting at 6 pm.

Here’s the official agenda — and below that are the minutes of the PRC meeting:

Here are the draft minutes of the Project Review Committee meeting of Sept. 20, 2023: