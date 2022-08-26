Midway Rising and the Fall of San Diego

By Mat Wahlstrom

I had resisted looking into the particulars of the mayor’s pet project to redevelop the Sports Arena site, released with so much fanfare last Monday, as I had dreaded that it would be as fubar as every other city real estate deal he’s been involved. But once I dug in, it was even worse than I imagined.

Beyond all the patter and glitter, the devil is *always* in the details.

“Midway Rising” is the mayor’s pet proposal to “lease surplus property” to redevelop the 48.5 acres of this city-owned site for token newer housing and a generic saddle-shape replacement, with 250,000 sq ft of commercial space and a 200-key hotel.

Here is the link to the developer’s proposal to the city, which going forward will be referred to by page numbers in square brackets.

Currently dominated by a historic circular Brutalist stadium — built in 1966, contemporary with the Geisel Library on the campus of UCSD — it is surrounded by parking lots and naturally occurring affordable housing. And all of it is scheduled for a rubber-stamp approval for demolition by our complicit City Council in a special meeting on September 8.

It plans for 2,000 of the units as affordable — the same as those market rate. So they cancel each other out. And only 250 of the total 4,250 are for ‘the missing middle’ (defined as 81-120% AMI) that hizzoner convened a special task force to be concerned about.

But right on page 2, they claim several outs: the affordable unit requirements are “subject to land lease terms, land use, regulatory and entitlement approvals, infrastructure costs, gap financing availability, financial feasibility, legal validity of the increased height limit initiative and successful litigation filed against the project approvals” — any one of which could allow them to nick the number of actual affordable units built down to 30%.

Yet there’s no offset requirement that they would have to reduce the number of market rate units to make up for these ‘unforeseen circumstances’ instead of just cutting into the tranche of proposed affordable ones.

(And in case anyone missed it, page 220 of their proposal reminds that 47% of the units will be market rate for those making more than 120% of the Area Median Income, or $128,280 for a single person.)

It’s the same bait-and-switch that was done with Liberty Station.

And how much of this proposal depends on the “Adjacent Properties Analysis,” which says possible deals with their private owners could be “accretive” to their plans *if* they are selected as the developer? [Page 64]

Is the proposed total build-out of units contingent on them acquiring the private parcel along Kurtz St for “400 units of affordable and market rate housing”? And can they work out deals with the owner(s) of the parcel from the Olive Garden to Target to the Home Depot across the street, to be able to use their parking lots to “reduce congestion during events” that will be inevitable?

That’s an awful lot of chickens to count — especially from eggs that haven’t even been laid.

Look, this is a lease of public land. And the developer will be making so much money from this project on the entertainment complex alone that there should be more affordable with even more guarantees — especially given the removal of no less than 818 units of naturally occurring affordable housing [Page 80]:

Stonewood Gardens at 3889 Midway Dr, built in 1979: 255 units, rents topping out at 1 bd $2,054, 2 bd $2,610, and 3 bd $3,261.

The Orchard Apartments at 4040-4080 Hancock St, built in 1978: 563 units of senior 55+ living, studios and 1bds between $907 and $1,068, with a community vegetable and herb garden space, that “welcomes Section 8” residents.

That’s not 2,000 new affordable units where there were none — it’s a net of only 1,182; and not of the quality and capacity that they would replace. And there will be just 330 senior units where there were 563, with the “financing requirements” restricting the age qualification to 62+. [Page 94]

All of which, again with an asterisk, they can renege on providing if the wind blows wrong.

Yet the developers claim a New Market Tax Credit of $30M financing to “transform this formerly blighted area.” [Page 42] Which begs the question of why it needs transformation.

Could this location stand improvement? Absolutely. But turning it into extra investment flats for the rich and fatuous to frolic about a few days each year isn’t the answer.

Electeds and their donors keep feeling free to call the whole of the Midway-Pacific Highway community planning area ‘blighted,’ adding insult to their history of injury.

And now they want to inflict the cycle of gentrification and displacement upon another generation of San Diegans, also precarious, still too close to the ocean and our river and their habitats to let natives live there.

This is the subtext of all the paid-for endorsements and ballot initiatives about abolishing the citizens’ initiative Coastal Height Limit west of the 5 — from failed Measure E to the upcoming Measure C.

If they are successful, it won’t be a phoenix rising from the ashes, but a vulture.