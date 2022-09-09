Key City Council Committee Pushes Gloria’s Choice ‘Midway Rising’ Forward

Councilmember LaCava Calls Issues About Midway Rising “Unsubstantiated”

On Thursday, September 8, a key San Diego City Council committee voted unanimously to push forward Mayor Gloria’s choice for the Sports Arena redevelopment, Midway Rising.

The four councilmembers on the Land Use and Housing Committee include Democrats Vivian Moreno (Chair), Joe LaCava (Vice Chair), and Stephen Whitburn, plus the lone termed-out Republican, Chris Cate.

Upon city staff’s recommendation and over challengers HomeTownSD and Midway Village+, the committee voted to have the proposal for the city to enter an exclusive agreement with Midway Rising brought before the full council for Tuesday, September 13.

LaCava made the motion to accept Midway Rising, after — as reported by Jennifer Van Grove at the Union-Tribune,

“after peppering staff, executives from real estate consultant Jones Lange LaSalle and Midway Rising representatives with a series of questions he characterized as ‘uncomfortable.’ The council member was alluding to media reports and behind-closed-doors conversations suggesting that Zephyr is not capable of building the project’s 2,000 market-rate units, and may not have been forthcoming about past litigation. There was also discussion about allegations related to Chelsea’s labor practices and its treatment of construction workers.

Then LaCava claimed:

“The mayor, the mayor’s office and the consultant JLL have done their job at this stage of the game. Allegations by various resources have been made and found to be unsubstantiated.”

Perhaps LaCava was alluding to the stunning findings of La Prensa — and echoed here at the Rag — or the questions raised by CBS 8. Who knows?

The U-T failed to even mention some criticisms of Midway Rising – such as it being represented by one of Mayor Gloria’s top campaign contributors, principal Brad Termini of Zephyr Development. Termini and his spouse were the largest single contributors to Gloria’s special committee for election; they gave over $100,000.

This mindful crusade to anoint Midway Rising by San Diego’s establishment is just one step closer to being fulfilled. Of course, all those allegations are unsubstantiated!

There were critics at the committee meeting — including the chair of the OB Planning Board, Andrea Schlageter, and the chair of the Uptown Planners Group (and OB Rag writer), Mat Wahlstrom.

Regarding unknowns related to traffic and transit impacts, Andrea Schlageter, remarked during public testimony:

“Obviously there is a singular focus on (affordable housing), which is not the way to build a new development that’s going to be taking up this much space in such a crucial part of San Diego. I really urge the council to take a more holistic approach when deciding what developer (should) go forward, instead of the singular focus the mayor’s office has taken.”

Wahlstrom stated:

“This proposal is worse than 101 Ash Street because it specifically spurns the lessons that we were supposed to learn (from that deal). So the question you need to ask yourself today is, ‘When excrement hits the fan — and it will — what side of it do you want to be on?’”

San Diego’s Chief Operating Officer Jay Goldstone, as the U-T reported, “tried to shut down criticisms of the Midway Rising principals.”

Goldstone — who was once San Diego’s first-ever chief financial officer appointed in December 2015 by Republican mayor Jerry Sanders, a Gloria intimate — accused opponents and critics of Midway Rising first of being from “the competition,” and then went on a rant:

“For a lucrative development opportunity of this magnitude, I am not surprised about any of these comments or any attempt to disparage the competition.

I’ve heard similar things before on numerous other development transactions I’ve worked on throughout my career. Rarely do they ever pan out.

With that said, any claim or allegation made to staff was followed up and nothing was learned that raised to the level of concern to lead staff to change its recommendation.”

The main public reason city staff chose Midway Rising is because it pledged the most affordable housing. Apparently, the U-T reported, “HomeTownSD from Monarch Group and Midway Village+ from Toll Brothers Housing have tried to boost their numbers in recent weeks and months.

Midway Village+ upped its number of proposed affordable units from 1,610 to 1,780 after the 90-day “good faith” negotiating period. HomeTownSD also sought to add at least 300 more affordable units on top of its submitted total of 1,726 units, but the request came too late, after JLL had finished its work, the city said.

City Council will consider staff recommendations to select Midway Rising to lease and redo the sports arena site on Sept. 13.