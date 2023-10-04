Kaiser Workers Go On Strike in San Diego and Across the Country in Largest Health Care Strike in US Historoy

Thousands of Kaiser Permanente health care workers went on strike this morning, Wed., Oct. 4 at hospitals and medical offices in San Diego and across the country.

Kaiser has failed to reach a deal with a coalition of unions to renew a contract that expired Sept. 30. Union leaders are fighting for more staffing and higher annual pay raises, arguing their wages have not kept up with the rising cost of living and inflation.

The plan is for a 3-day protest and will involve about 75,000 workers across hundreds of Kaiser medical facilities — making it the largest health care strike in U.S. history, according to the unions.

Axios San Diego reports:

In San Diego, the workers’ strike started at 6am at Kaiser’s Zion Medical Center, San Diego Medical Center, and medical offices in La Mesa, San Marcos and Otay Mesa.

The nearly 4,500 local employees include nurses, radiology and X-ray technicians, ultrasound sonographers, housekeepers and hundreds of other positions.

Thousands of replacement workers arrived at San Diego-area hotels this week to step in for protesters, which do not include registered nurses and doctors, the Union-Tribune reported.

Local hospitals, emergency departments, pharmacies and urgent cares will remain open, according to Kaiser.

The main complaints of the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions are that the health care giant is responsible for low pay and chronic understaffing, which the unions cite for causing long wait times for appointments and delays in patient care services.

Contract negotiations are ongoing with the strike set to end Saturday at 6am.