Report From Midway Rising Public Meeting

By Geoff Page

The OB Rag carried the following PSA announcement on Tuesday, February 7 about a public meeting:

On Monday, Feb. 6, the City of San Diego announced that Midway Rising, the team pushed by Mayor Gloria and selected by the City Council to redevelop the Sports Arena site, will host its first quarterly public meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The meeting will be from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and held at the EF International Language Campuses located at 3455 Kenyon St., San Diego, CA, 92110.

(The Rag does not get nearly as much credit as it should for regularly providing this kind of useful information. Editor dude deserves a thank you.) Look at the timeline, folks. The link to the city’s announcement went to Twitter where the city Tweeted about the meeting at 9:55 a.m. on February 6. That was not a lot of notice.

This was a public meeting and such require 72 hours of public notice. The city may have posted proper notice somewhere, but the Tweet clearly did not qualify. The city department handling the project provided even less notice. Here is what is on the city’s Real Estate and Airport Management Department web page:

Upcoming Public Meetings

Feb. 8, 2023:

Midway Rising will hold its first quarterly public meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be held at the EF International Language Campuses located at 3455 Kenyon St., San Diego, CA, 92110. RSVP for the meeting here. To sign up for updates, visit: https://midwayrising.info/get-updates/

That was dated the day of the meeting. That would not qualify as sufficient public notice either.

Fortunately for some people The Rag noticed, or was alerted to, the city’s announcement and helped get the word out.

The Meeting

The meeting was held in the EF Language School as advertised. The first floor of the building is a very large open area, much of which is dedicated to a cafeteria, and the meeting area appeared to be a sectioned off part of it. It was separated from the eating area by some cloth partitions on stands. The partitions were mainly delineators and did not form a solid wall. A lot of noise filtered through from the many young diners.

There were 50 to 75 people in attendance. It is difficult to judge how many attended from the public as opposed to the various groups of professionals there to show the project. The room was set up in five stations where people could talk about what that particular station was set up to show. The five stations were:

The Midway Community Plan

Housing

The Sports Arena

Mobility & Connectivity

Community Benefits

Each station had a number of professionals staffing it, which made judging the community crowd difficult.

The meeting was opened by Shelby Johnson, who was with Legends, one of the Midway Rising partners. The Midway Rising website https://midwayrising.info has this to say about Legends:

“We are the industry leaders in designing, planning and realizing exceptional experiences in sports and entertainment.”

Johnson immediately gave the floor to Venus Molina, Chief of Staff for District 2 council member Campbell. Molina first apologized for Campbell’s absence saying the council member was home recuperating. It has been reported that Campbell has been absent since the beginning of the year with some kind of health issue but her office has not issued any notice explaining her absence.

During her remarks, Molina said the “The Midway community really wanted this,” meaning the development. She said “Midway folks are really excited about this.”

If that was the case, the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Planning Group, did not show it. Only two members of the group were in attendance, the current chair Dike Anyiwo and the former chair, Cathy Kenton.

When asked where the rest of the planning group was, Anyiwo shrugged and said the group members were not his responsibility and that they were invited. Anyiwo did not seem to place any significance in the lack of interest shown by his planning group concerning this major project. So what community was Molina referring to, if not, at least, the planning group?

The mike was passed to Jim Anderson who introduced himself as representing Chelsea Investment Corporation. According to the Midway Rising website, Chelsea “is focused on creating and preserving high quality affordable rental homes.” The company name does not conjure up images of affordable housing.

Johnson then stepped up to explain that this was the first of the quarterly public meetings Midway Rising is required to hold. He also said there would be “other presentations” beyond the quarterly meetings but did not elaborate.

The purpose of this meeting was to collect questions and suggestions from the attending public, information that would be aggregated and available to the public later, according to Johnson.

Johnson took care to explain that Midway Rising had only earned the right to negotiate with the city for the next two years and was not at all ready to put a shovel in the ground. This is important because Johnson also noted that Midway Rising is doing its site “due diligence” now.

This means that Midway Rising is taking a much more detailed look at the development site. Information from site investigations can cause current plans to be deemed infeasible or more expensive than planned. This information may figure into the on-going negotiations.

Anderson took over the presentation and explained that there will be 2,000 affordable housing units. “That is a locked-in number” Anderson said. The vast majority of those units will be for people earning from 30 to 80 percent of the AMI, or the Area Median Income. A smaller number, 250 units, will be for people earning from 80 to 120 percent of the AMI.

Anderson referred to the site map of the design that shows the new Sports Arena facility located at the far east end of the project. All of the housing was on the west side. Then, Anderson made one of those developer comments that jar the senses. He said the arena was located there because it would be closer to public transit and save a few minutes of travel time.

The comment made no sense. First, a person could walk from the west end of this site to the east end in five to ten minutes. Second, the housing, full of residents who may need, or use, public transportation, is the farthest from that transportation.

The explanation for Anderson’s comment is probably that the developer has decided where it wants the Sports Arena and is dreaming up justifications for it like this.

The presenters touted that this would be a union-built project and that all the jobs the project creates, after it is built, will be union jobs. It will be interesting to see if that goal is really possible.

There will also be a job training component to the project. But, it was very telling what the training would be for: the hospitality business, the tourist business. For those good paying jobs in that industry. This one screams for more research.

Once the initial presentation was over, the crowd was then released to visit the various stations to ask questions and provide suggestions on the five areas.

The information gathered from this will be reviewed after Midway Rising aggregates and publishes it. This will be the focus of a follow up article on this process. In the meantime, the public is invited to visit Midway Rising’s website to ask questions or make suggestions.