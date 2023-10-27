Forming a Neighborhood Watch Group in Sunset Cliffs

By Judi Curry

Dozens of people attended the Neighborhood Watch meeting at St. Peter’s by the Sea meeting room earlier this month. Over half a dozen signs had been put over the local area notifying people that there was a watch group forming in the neighborhood. At the meeting, residents appeared interested in forming subgroups to work on bringing a unity to the area — a unity that has been missing for several years.

Two people – Rosamaria Acuna and Gary Werchak – were responsible for bringing the effort together.

The two guest speakers were very informative and answered questions from the members of the audience, besides having many suggestions of their own to offer us. Captain Brady Holden represented the San Diego Fire Department and had many good suggestions for those in attendance. Additionally, Capt. Holden lives in the area and is concerned about the same things that we, the residents, are concerned about.

Community Relations Officer David Surwilo of the SDPD has said in the past and reiterated it at the meeting that if we see something that we know is wrong, it should be reported to the proper authorities – to the police department at 911 if it is an emergency; to the non-emergency line to the police department if it is not an emergency – 619-692-4800 or 858-581-9920.

Reporting these issues to social media sites does not handle the problem because the police department is unaware that there is a problem and there is no priority given to the issue. He had a lot of good advice for those people attending the meeting.

The next meeting is in the planning stages and we hope to have meetings at quarterly throughout the year. We are hoping to develop sub-groups so that the different problems that are affecting different streets can be addressed and corrected.

For example, some off the parking problems that are affecting Sunset Cliffs Blvd. do not bother residents away from the ocean. But some of the problems affecting those areas do not affect the Sunset Cliffs Blvd. Yet we are all in the same “neighborhood” and it is important that those areas be discussed.

We are in the process of planning the next meeting and if you have any comments, questions, suggestions, please to not hesitate to get in touch with either Rosamaria, Dave or myself. We all want to work together to have a safe and happy environment.