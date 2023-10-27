City Gives Notice of Upcoming Decision on New 3-Story Multi-Unit Complex at 4705 Point Loma Ave. in Ocean Beach

The City of San Diego served notice on October 23, 2023, of a upcoming decision by the Development Services Dept on the permit to build a new 3-storty multi-unit complex at 4705 Point Loma Avenue in south OB.

Development Services Staff will make a decision to approve, conditionally approve, modify, or deny an application for a (Process 2) Coastal Development Permit to demolish an existing commercial structure and to construct a new 3-story multi-dwelling unit, located at 4705 Point Loma Av.

Development of the 0.17-acre site has long been anticipated – and the corner itself has an interesting and controversial history.

Last July, the Rag noted construction activity at the former Ranchos. It was back in January of 2021 when the Rag reported:

“Eight residential units are planned for the old, Ranchos site on Point Loma Avenue. An application for a Coastal Development Permit at 4705 Point Loma Avenue has been made by Isabella Vinueza Guzman.”

In April 2022, the project came before the OB Planning Board’s Project Review Committee. Here’s some of the Rag’s report:

4705 Point Loma Ave.

This is a coastal development permit for the demolition of the existing retail building and the construction of two MDU (multi-dwelling unit) buildings – each with 4 units. The agenda states: “This project is an affordable housing density bonus project of 8 units total.”

Neighbors and people in the community probably are breathing sighs of relief to know something is going in there, as this building has remained vacate for years – if not a decade. The site of Ranchos, a joint market and vegetarian Mexican restaurant at one time, the building went unused when they closed. Then a veterans’ group that had been kicked out of its space on Newport Avenue tried to lease it but met such fierce opposition from locals they dumped their plan. Nobody has done anything with it since. (For context, see this.)

Here’s the City Notice of October 23, 2023 (no links provided)