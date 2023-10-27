Is It Too Soon to Get Upset About City’s Plans for Homeless Shelter at ‘Barracks H’?

Some Point Loma residents are upset about the city considering a plan to create a mixed-used homeless shelter site on a 5-acre city-owned plot of land near the airport — called “Barracks H.” They took their case to the media last week and have set up an online petition for their cause.

Vacant buildings on the site have for years been utilized for firefighting practices – and some of the buildings have already been demolished. From NBC7:

According to the city’s Homeless Shelter and Solutions Strategy, the site could have traditional shelters, but also potentially include a safe sleeping parking lot with tents and a safe parking lot for people to sleep in their vehicles. … the proposed timeline has the site opening as early as summer of 2024.

The local residents have the most complaints, they say, is the sheer capacity of the proposed site – which the city has estimated could be anywhere between 300 and 700 people. They also expressed concerns that the unhoused site would be close to schools and local parks — even though the site is a mile from Liberty Station — and fear for their children.

The plan is just in the planning stages and at the rate the city opens homeless camping areas, this project may be years off, despite the claim it could open ” as early as summer of 2024.”

Today’s Voice of San Diego gave us an update on the whole thing:

Where it stands now: Rachel Laing, a spokeswoman for Mayor Todd Gloria, said the city is now analyzing the site and plans to engage the community once it gets a handle on its plans. Once the site begins serving homeless San Diegans, Laing said the city expects it could be in operation for as long as five years. The city plans to eventually house a Pure Water processing site at H Barracks.

What’s next: Gloria promises to share more details before the city moves forward, as he told NBC 7 and others at a press conference last week announcing the opening of the city’s second safe sleeping site at the edge of Balboa Park.

San Diego’s unhoused community needs shelter. This site has been used for years in firefighting training with flames pouring out of the windows of the decrepit buildings – a horrible sight – and has been a literally a dump – yet no one ever complained. Let’s not jump the gun and oppose facilities for the unhoused just because they’re close to the Peninsula.