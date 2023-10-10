Dozens of Parents and Students Rally at OB Elementary to Re-Instate Teacher Bailey Ringer

This Tuesday morning, around 7:15, parents and students began gathering in front of Ocean Beach Elementary — many wearing red. Over the next half hour, dozens more appeared and many carried signs about putting students first.

It was a protest against the transfer of 3rd grade teacher Bailey Ringer by the School District Board organized by the OB Elementary PTA.

President of the OB PTA, Stephanie Trimis hoped the rally would show the community support for Ringer and Trimis had asked everyone to wear red for “Ringer.” And to apply pressure on the School Board to change its decision. For more, go here.