Dozens of Parents and Students Rally at OB Elementary to Re-Instate Teacher Bailey Ringer

by on October 10, 2023 · 0 comments

in Education, Ocean Beach

This Tuesday morning, around 7:15, parents and students began gathering in front of Ocean Beach Elementary — many wearing red. Over the next half hour, dozens more appeared and many carried signs about putting students first.

It was a protest against the transfer of 3rd grade teacher Bailey Ringer by the School District Board organized by the OB Elementary PTA.

President of the OB PTA, Stephanie Trimis hoped the rally would show the community support for Ringer and Trimis had asked everyone to wear red for “Ringer.” And to apply pressure on the School Board to change its decision. For more, go here.

All photos of rally at OB Elementary 10-10-23 from OBE PTA.

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Older Article:

Newer Article: