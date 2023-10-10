Statement by OB Elementary PTA President Stephanie Trimis on Relocation of Teacher

The following is a statement by Stephanie Trimis on behalf of the OB Elementary PTA — Trimis is its president:

Ocean Beach Elementary Is Losing Teachers and Its Students Must Bear the Burden Because SDUSD Made Inaccurate Projections

Short-Term Rentals Are Forcing Out Families in Ocean Beach, Putting OB Elementary Teachers Under Increased Pressure With Growing Class Sizes and a Shrinking Faculty

Urgent Appeal to Reconsider Relocation of Teacher at Ocean Beach Elementary

Ocean Beach, [San Diego, October 10, 2023] – Last week, the parents and guardians of Ocean Beach Elementary students received heartbreaking news regarding the impending relocation of a beloved 3rd-grade teacher, Ms. Bailey Ringer, due to lower enrollment than projected. This decision has far-reaching consequences, affecting not only Ms. Ringer’s 3rd-grade class but six additional classrooms. The sudden shift in classrooms, effective next week, has left parents, students, and educators deeply concerned.

The decision to relocate Ms. Ringer is based on a projection of student enrollment made by the San Diego Unified School District, which proved inaccurate. Following a long-established but misguided District policy, the individuals who must now shoulder the burden of these inaccurate projections are not the adults who made the projections in the first place, but rather, the burden must be borne by our students. In this case, by seven and eight-year-olds. This is an unacceptable shirking of responsibility by the District and an inappropriate time in the school year to make faculty adjustments.

The 3rd-grade students, who have spent almost two months building essential bonds with Ms. Ringer, will be dispersed to new classrooms and now must adjust to a new environment and classroom family. The decision will also affect OB Elementary 2nd-grade classrooms, some being dispersed and others gaining new students.

As parents and educators, we understand the critical importance of the first two months of school in shaping our children’s educational journey. During this crucial period, trust between teachers and students is established and strengthened. It is when teachers begin to comprehend the unique needs of each student, providing tailored support to help them achieve their full potential. During this period, students craft class mission statements and establish the foundation of classroom families, fostering a collaborative environment. Children who are shy, anxious, or uncertain begin to find comfort, routine, and safety. This comfort enables them to take risks for deeper learning.

It is essential to note that the students affected by this decision are the same children who experienced their first year of formal schooling, kindergarten, during the COVID-19 pandemic. They had to adapt to remote learning, which continues to affect many of them today.

The San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD) prides itself on being responsive to the social-emotional needs of children. In light of this, we urgently appeal to the district to reconsider the relocation of Ms. Bailey Ringer from Ocean Beach Elementary. These children deserve to remain with their trusted teachers and classmates. We implore the district to prioritize their well-being and educational stability. Let these children be!

The Ocean Beach Elementary Parent-Teacher Association (OBE PTA) stands firmly in support of the children and teachers at our school. We invite the community to join us on Tuesday, October 10, from 7:15 AM to 7:45 AM, in front of the school at the corner of Newport and Sunset Cliffs for a peaceful rally. Wear RED FOR RINGER to show your support. Together, we can make our voices heard and advocate for the best interests of our children.

We urge everyone to share this vital information with friends, neighbors, and fellow parents. Additionally, if this decision directly impacts your child and you wish to share your feelings, please contact us at obeptapresident@gmail.com. Your child’s voice matters greatly, and we are committed to delivering their messages and letters to the district office.

We believe in our Ocean Beach community’s strength and ability to bring about positive change. Together, we can ensure that our children’s educational experience remains stable and nurturing.

For more information, please contact:

Stephanie Trimis

PTA President

Ocean Beach Elementary

Email: obeptapresident@gmail.com