75,000 Homes in San Diego County Are Vacant

Earlier this month U-T reporter Phillip Molnar wrote that a new study by Lending Tree, a loan website, determined that “6 percent of homes in the San Diego metropolitan area — which includes all of San Diego County — are vacant. In terms of raw numbers, that is 74,936 homes.”
Again, that is nearly 75,000 homes, houses, apartments, condos, studios, ADUs – that are taking up space that have no humans in them. In an area in an affordable housing crisis, that’s an astounding number.
Now, Molnar downplayed the impact of this number on San Diego and reassured his readers that, ‘hey, that’s not that bad as it sounds because “San Diego is ranked No. 36 out of the 50 biggest metros.”” And it’s only 6%. San Diego Union-Tribune
Molnar tried to allay our astonishment with comparisons to other cities:
New Orleans had the most vacant homes at 13.9 percent, followed by Miami (12.7 percent) and Tampa (12.2 percent). Minneapolis had the least vacant, at 4.5 percent, followed by Austin (4.6 percent) and Washington, D.C. (5 percent).
Overall however, “nearly 5.5 million homes sit vacant across the nation’s largest metropolitan areas.” Now, that’s a huge number.
So, why are all these homes vacant?
Lending Tree says many are vacant because:
- they wait to be rented,
- are sold but not occupied yet,
- are used for migrant workers for part of the year,
- foreclosures and other legal proceedings,
- repair work,
- seasonal, recreational or occasional use – short-term rentals.
What about just for San Diego County?
Molnar: “Properties — 30.3 percent — that are used for seasonal, recreational or occasional purposes. That includes vacation rentals not rented at the moment and owners that might only stay the summer in San Diego. This accounts for 22,735 homes.”
Other big reasons why San Diego homes are vacant:
- Waiting to be rented (26.5 percent),
- sold but not yet occupied (6.6 percent),
- undergoing renovations (6.4 percent), and
- homes empty as they are waiting to be sold (5.2 percent).
These numbers are a lot to munch on. In 2023, San Diego County has 3,319,000 residents.
{ 4 comments… read them below or add one }
And who knows how many ADU’s, and STR’s, are really in San Diego, since the owners of the ADU’s started calling them everything under the sun, except ADU’s. Granny flats, artist studio, garage conversion, room additions, guest quarters all with bathrooms and kitchenettes…. so many adjectives. Makes me wonder if the DSD counted them all as ADU’s for the lottery, or if they counted them at all. And then there’s the ones that didn’t get Permits, so the City doesn’t know about them. Seems to me we don’t have a housing crisis in SD, we have a payment to developers going on.
The time has come for the People to call for Mayor Gloria’s resignation. Corrupted City officials have paid millions to “Circulate San Diego” to provide falsified manipulated industry supplied data to push this narrative that San Diego has but a 1% vacancy rate citywide.
KPBS and Andrew Keats in particular, have betrayed San Diegans incessantly by repeatedly propagating this myth of the “San Diego housing shortage”. KPBS has really done a number on us, but they are far from the only profiteers. Gentrification money kept the Union-Tribune on what life support it had left. Corporate Media owned KFMB,KGTV and Comcast KNSD have received hundred of millions of dollars for advertising from everyone from Rocket to Redfin; and every greedy corporate player monopolizing housing and committing acts of genocide through the unmitigated politico-corporate real estate complex’s hyper-gentrification.
About a hundred thousand more luxury units will flood our market in the next 18-24 months to keep rents rising. Further manipulating the market with no end game but catastrophic collapse, globally. Todd Gloria should put a “Mission Accomplished” banner over Tent Town and celebrate the mass displacement of Californians with his lobbyists and Oligarchs.
Thumbs up.
Hey Ms. Botanist,
I have a very large Indian Laurel/Ficus that’s dumping on my backyard with berries. outside of cutting it down or expensive chemical injections, is there any other way? I’d make money if the berries were worth harvesting. LOL
Saw a news blip the other day about taxing vacant properties around SF. Which after property taxes would amount to double taxation. But this is the Sacramento mind set. Owners ability to evict renters is an issue. So many directions to go in this discussion.