75,000 Homes in San Diego County Are Vacant

Earlier this month U-T reporter Phillip Molnar wrote that a new study by Lending Tree, a loan website, determined that “6 percent of homes in the San Diego metropolitan area — which includes all of San Diego County — are vacant. In terms of raw numbers, that is 74,936 homes.”

Again, that is nearly 75,000 homes, houses, apartments, condos, studios, ADUs – that are taking up space that have no humans in them. In an area in an affordable housing crisis, that’s an astounding number.

Now, Molnar downplayed the impact of this number on San Diego and reassured his readers that, ‘hey, that’s not that bad as it sounds because “San Diego is ranked No. 36 out of the 50 biggest metros.”” And it’s only 6%. San Diego Union-Tribune

Molnar tried to allay our astonishment with comparisons to other cities:

New Orleans had the most vacant homes at 13.9 percent, followed by Miami (12.7 percent) and Tampa (12.2 percent). Minneapolis had the least vacant, at 4.5 percent, followed by Austin (4.6 percent) and Washington, D.C. (5 percent).

Overall however, “nearly 5.5 million homes sit vacant across the nation’s largest metropolitan areas.” Now, that’s a huge number.

So, why are all these homes vacant?

Lending Tree says many are vacant because:

they wait to be rented,

are sold but not occupied yet,

are used for migrant workers for part of the year,

foreclosures and other legal proceedings,

repair work,

seasonal, recreational or occasional use – short-term rentals.

What about just for San Diego County?

Molnar: “Properties — 30.3 percent — that are used for seasonal, recreational or occasional purposes. That includes vacation rentals not rented at the moment and owners that might only stay the summer in San Diego. This accounts for 22,735 homes.”

Other big reasons why San Diego homes are vacant:

Waiting to be rented (26.5 percent),

sold but not yet occupied (6.6 percent),

undergoing renovations (6.4 percent), and

homes empty as they are waiting to be sold (5.2 percent).

These numbers are a lot to munch on. In 2023, San Diego County has 3,319,000 residents.