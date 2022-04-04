4-20 Meeting Agenda for OB Planners’ Project Review Committee: 2 Projects – 4705 Point Loma and 4953 Coronado

The April 20th, 2022 agenda for the OB Planning Board Project Review Committee has 2 projects — located at 4705 Point Loma and 4953 Coronado Avenues. The sub-committee of the Board will also appoint its chair, vice-chair and secretary. Lastly, it will take up the issue of when to return to in-person meetings.

The meeting will be hosted remotely via Zoom, starting at 6pm and see below to access the meeting.

4705 Point Loma Ave.

This is a coastal development permit for the demolition of the existing retail building and the construction of two MDU (multi-dwelling unit) buildings – each with 4 units. The agenda states: “This project is an affordable housing density bonus project of 8 units total.”

Neighbors and people in the community probably are breathing sighs of relief to know something is going in there, as this building has remained vacate for years – if not a decade. The site of Ranchos, a joint market and vegetarian Mexican restaurant at one time, the building went unused when they closed. Then a veterans’ group that had been kicked out of its space on Newport Avenue tried to lease it but met such fierce opposition from locals they dumped their plan. Nobody has done anything with it since. (For context, see this.)

4953 Coronado Ave.

The applicant has a coastal development permit to demolish an attached garage at an existing single-family residence and build a new 2-story ADU with attached garage, a second floor deck and a roof deck.

To access the meeting:

Zoom: go here. https://tinyurl.com/obplanning0420

Call-in: 1-669-900-6833, Meeting ID: 820 3254 5248, Passcode: 769865

Here is the official agenda for 420 (links in the agenda do not work):