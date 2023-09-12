Here’s a short video by Charles Landon of “The Sage of the Street Lights on Abbott.”
The Saga of the Street Lights on Abbott – Short Video by Charles Landon
{ 3 comments… read them below or add one }
Pretty much all the lights on Abbott went out around the start of pandemic. So maybe March-April ish 2020. We reported them so many times and even did a news story in December 2021 after more than a year of dark. Glad they’re working now but I give negative stars to our elected representative’s office for their handling of the problem. They do not respond to local concerns about anything unless it’s just providing a link to Get It Done.
Love this video and it’s great to see our locals and here their stories!
Glad the lights are on here. Once someone trips and falls and the city has to pay millions to get the old space will get concreted. That’s the way the city works….backwards, wasting our tax dollars.
They have NOT removed the old light on the corner of W Pt Loma Blvd and Abbot…