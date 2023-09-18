San Diego’s ‘Crackdown’ on Scooters Has Dropped Use by 80% and Caused 3 of 4 Companies to Leave Town

By David Garrick / San Diego Union-Tribune / Sept. 16, 2023

San Diego’s year-old crackdown on electric scooters has had the unintended consequence of shrinking usage by 80 percent and prompting three of the four companies with city scooter contracts to cease local operations.

The number of annual rides since the new rules were approved in August 2022 plummeted from 3 million to 595,000 and Spin, Lime and Link have all left town, leaving Bird as San Diego’s lone scooter company.

Critics say a convenient new technology that had been available in most San Diego neighborhoods has become harder to find and more expensive, jeopardizing city efforts to fight climate change with alternative ways to commute.

City officials concede the sharp reduction in scooters is much larger than anticipated under the new rules, which mandate a version of sidewalk speed throttling that isn’t required anywhere else in the world. But they told the City Council’s infrastructure committee this week that there are other factors. Many people have bought personal scooters in lieu of renting them, and neighborhood shuttles in Pacific Beach and downtown have made scooters less needed, they said.

In addition, scooter companies have been scared off by rising thefts of their devices, city officials said. Officials said that problem is particularly bad in San Diego because of its proximity to the U.S.-Mexico border.

