San Diego Closes 2 La Jolla Areas to Protect Sea Lions

by Elizabeth Ireland / Times of San Diego / Sept. 18, 2023

The San Diego City Council Monday, Sept. 18, voted for a year-round closure of Boomer Beach and Point La Jolla, two areas that serve as California sea lion rookeries and areas which have been closed seasonally since 2021.

The closure area encompasses Point La Jolla and parts of Boomer Beach, specifically from the Conrad F. Limbaugh and Harold F. Riley commemorative plaque northwest of La Jolla Cove to the last gazebo above Boomer Beach northeast of Rocky Point.

The vote amends the city’s municipal code to close the beach and rocky point until permanent solutions can be found for interactions between the sea lions and humans.

“Members of the public have been observed trying to touch, take ‘selfies,’ and get as close to sea lions as possible, which is potentially dangerous for not only the public, but also the animals,” a city statement read. “Human interactions with adult sea lions and their young may result in injury to, and/or abandonment of, sea lion offspring, as well as aggressive behavior from adult sea lions.”

