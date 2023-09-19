Tuesday, Sept. 19: City Council to Consider 20% Rate Increase for Our Water Bills

Today, Tuesday, Sept. 19, the San Diego City Council is scheduled to consider a nearly 20 percent rate-increase for water bills of local customers.

By David Garrick / San Diego Union-Tribune / Sept. 16, 2023

The increase, which city officials began studying last fall, would be the first comprehensive rate hike approved by the council in nearly eight years. It would include a 10.2 increase this December and an 8.75 percent jump in January 2025. City officials say they need additional revenue increases to cover rising costs for imported water, upgrades to thousands of aging pipes and a long list of short-term and long-term capital projects.

The capital projects include the Pure Water sewage-recycling system, which has been under construction since last year, and assessments needed to study upgrades needed to several aging city dams that state officials have deemed in poor condition. Money from the higher rates will also pay for recently approved salary increases for 950 city water workers and upgrades to the city’s customer service system, which has been harshly criticized.

The goal of the increases is raising the annual revenue generated by the city’s water system from $566 million to just over $600 million, city officials said. The City Council could approve the rate increases as proposed by city staff. But the last time comprehensive increases were approved, in 2015, the council shrunk them slightly and delayed when some of the increases would kick in.

