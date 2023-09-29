OB Rag to Enforce Comment Policy – to Keep Trolls Out

Beginning today, Friday, September 29, OB Rag administrators will enforce the Comment Policy that has been on the books since 2010. We hope this will keep out the trolls. Commenters who’ve been making comments here for weeks, months or longer will not be affected.

For the last months or so, we’ve had a very lax attitude about new commenters and gave folks the benefit of the doubt that they would not stray off the page and violate our very reasonable standards. We’ve always had trolls, people who come on to the site and stir the pot up on whatever issue with their comments.

Recently, there’s been an outbreak in troll comments and we just need to tighten up some. Starting today, we’ll only accept and publish comments that do not have a bogus email address — see below. In other words, in order for a comment to be posted, the commenter must disclose their true identify to the administrators — and no one else. Email addresses will not be posted with the comments. As long as a valid email address is included, commenters may use an anonymous “public” name.

Here’s part of our Comment Policy:

It’s our sandbox. We reserve the right to moderate the comments made to this site according to our values, which include respecting diverse opinions and diverse backgrounds, as long as they are respectful of the writers and visitors of this site. You can disagree with someone and be civil. We also reserve the right to close comments on a post at any time.

Getting to know you. The first time you comment here your comment will go into moderation, so please don’t repost. Once it has been approved your subsequent comments will appear right away as long as you use the same name and email address. Change your email or use a different name, you go back to moderation. If you leave an obviously bogus email address or hide behind a user-name that serves to bring attention to someone other than yourself, don’t expect to see your comment posted.

Stay focused, respectful, truthful. We will delete comments that are abusive, off-topic, use excessive foul language, include personal attacks or include intentionally misleading or false information.