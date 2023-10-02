Our Beautiful and Dangerous Sunset Cliffs — The Video

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

This awe inspiring video, Our Beautiful and Dangerous Sunset Cliffs, by Charles Landon is a must see.

There are views of the cliffs that are rarely seen.

Original music by Phil Rockhold.