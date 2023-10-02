Our Beautiful and Dangerous Sunset Cliffs — The Video

by on October 2, 2023 · 2 comments

in Environment, Ocean Beach

This awe inspiring video, Our Beautiful and Dangerous Sunset Cliffs, by Charles Landon is a must see.

There are views of the cliffs that are rarely seen.

Original music by Phil Rockhold.

Judi October 2, 2023 at 12:32 pm

Astonishing!

Geoff Page October 2, 2023 at 3:17 pm

Fantastic. That’s the first low level video I’ve ever seen of the cliffs and I saw things I’d never seen before. It really shows how really special our cliffs are.

