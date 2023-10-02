Our Beautiful and Dangerous Sunset Cliffs — The Video

This awe inspiring video, Our Beautiful and Dangerous Sunset Cliffs, by Charles Landon is a must see.
There are views of the cliffs that are rarely seen.
Original music by Phil Rockhold.
Grassroots and Progressive views on local, national and world news
by Source on October 2, 2023 · 2 comments
This awe inspiring video, Our Beautiful and Dangerous Sunset Cliffs, by Charles Landon is a must see.
There are views of the cliffs that are rarely seen.
Original music by Phil Rockhold.
Older Article: What a Federal Government Shut Down Will Mean for San Diego
Newer Article: The Nanny vs. the Nanny State
available for purchase!
Sitemap | Contact | About Us | Comment Policy
Copyright 2007-2017 OBRag.org ~ Code is Poetry
{ 2 comments… read them below or add one }
Astonishing!
Fantastic. That’s the first low level video I’ve ever seen of the cliffs and I saw things I’d never seen before. It really shows how really special our cliffs are.