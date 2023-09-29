Surfrider Hosts 31st Annual Paddle for Clean Water at OB Pier — to Highlight Border Pollution Crisis : Sunday, Oct.1

Hundreds of ocean lovers and beach enthusiasts from throughout San Diego County are invited to make a statement in support of clean water at Surfrider Foundation San Diego County’s 31st Annual Paddle for Clean Water.

This year, the Paddle will focus on the border pollution crisis and Surfrider’s ongoing advocacy through the Clean Border Water Now program.

During the event, Surfrider will announce a petition to Governor Newsom and President Biden calling for an emergency declaration at our border and the thousands of signatures from San Diego County residents that have been obtained in just a few months, demonstrating the wide-spread support for action on this issue from our elected leaders.

The paddle out happens Sunday, October 1, 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – The Paddle will occur at 10:30 a.m.

As always, it will be at Ocean Beach Pier, 1850 Ocean Front St, San Diego, CA 92107

Since 1992, the Paddle has raised awareness about the ongoing battle for clean water and a healthy coastline; it builds our ocean-loving community and gives us all the chance to raise our voices for the protection of our ocean, waves, and beaches – for all people!?

Every year hundreds of San Diegans in all paddle crafts – surfboards, stand-up paddleboards, kayaks, etc. – take part in this non-competitive paddle around the Ocean Beach Pier, in a mass display of solidarity for the protection of our precious coastline.

Media Contact:

Joana Guerra Chapter Manager, Surfrider Foundation San Diego County

jguerra@sandiego.surfridersd.org

(619) 914-0669